The Rundown: Clinton News

Clinton Heritage Week, including the annual Ball and parade, is coming up soon

By Raven Nyman

Spirit of Clinton election results

The Spirit of Clinton (SOC) committee held its first meeting of the new year on Feb. 19 at 7 p.m. in the Memorial Hall, with 15 participants in attendance.

As in previous years, the SOC will host Clinton’s annual Citizen of the Year (COTY) event, as well as the community Children’s Easter Egg Hunt, which has typically been organized by the SOC’s Recreation Chair.

The yearly COTY event—which is always coupled with the community’s volunteer recognition night—is planned for Saturday, April 4, but no further details have been announced yet.

Five new members were elected into chair positions within the committee on Feb. 19. The new SOC Chair for 2020 is Daniela Dyck, while Yvette May will volunteer as Vice-Chair. Events and Advertising Chair for the year ahead is Jessica Lawrence, and the SOC’s new Finance Chair is Christine Norton. The committee’s Recreation Chair has not yet been determined and will be elected during the March 18 meeting, which will also be held at 7 p.m. in the Memorial Hall.

Annual Ball will celebrate logging history in the Cariboo

Clinton’s Annual Ball and celebrated rodeo events are coming up in just over two months’ time, and tickets for the ball are already on sale. The 153rd Clinton Annual Ball will take place on Saturday, May 16, ushering in the Village’s Heritage Week along with it.

“Clinton is going to be a great place to be for elegance, sumptuous dining, thrilling entertainment, and dancing to a live band at the Clinton Annual Ball,” says event organizer Charlene Boscott. “Come be a part of Clinton history at the longest continuously running event of its kind in Canada.”

The ball in Clinton was first held back in 1868 as a multi-day event. These days, one-night-only tickets are available for $75 each. To purchase yours, call (250) 459-2759 or email tickets@clintonannualball.com.

This year’s ball will celebrate the history of logging and mills in the Cariboo, with cocktails, dinner, and a night of dancing to the music from Vic’s Dance Band.

After the ball concludes, Heritage Week continues. On Friday, May 22, the annual Old Timers’ Tea will take place at Clinton’s Memorial Hall, before the first day of rodeo events gets started on parade day, Saturday, May 23. The famous rodeo barn dance also takes place on Saturday night, before a final day of rodeo events begins on Sunday.

Parade details: float sign-up

The 2020 Clinton Parade begins at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 23 along Highway 97 in Clinton. This year, the Revelstoke Highlanders Pipe Band will return to bring music down the Village’s main drag, where the community’s sidewalks are usually packed full of parade-goers.

The theme for this year’s parade is “100 Years of Fashion” in celebration of the Clinton Memorial Hall’s 100th anniversary. Participants should plan to arrive at the marshalling area on Bell Street at approximately 9:30 a.m.

Once again, the parade will be coordinated by the Clinton and District Annual Parade Committee, which has asked that participants please confirm their float entries by May 13.

“We look forward to seeing you at the Parade,” say Christine Rivett and Yvette May, co-chairs of the committee.

Council plans: budget draft and more

The next regular meeting of Clinton council will take place on Wednesday, March 11 in Clinton’s council chambers, with a number of items on the agenda for discussion and decision.

New CAO Wendy Rockafellow will present the Thompson-Nicola Inter-Community Business Licence (ICBL) report to establish ICBL partnerships between Thompson-Nicola Regional District (TNRD) communities.

There is a plethora of information available about this subject through the TNRD’s official website (www.tnrd.ca) or within Clinton’s regular agendas, which are also listed on the Village’s official website (https://village.clinton.bc.ca/).

During the March 11 regular meeting, the public can expect to see council conduct its first review of the proposed draft budget. As always, council’s online agendas and financial schedules are subject to change.

CAO report announces staffing changes in the Village

On Feb. 19, James McBride was promoted from Arena/Parks Operator to Labourer/Operator for the Village of Clinton, while Brad Painter was offered the Arena/Parks Operator position as of Feb. 18.

According to CAO Rockafellow’s Feb. 20 report, the Village’s Human Resources committee has now been struck, with Mayor Susan Swan and Councillors Sandra Burrage and Christine Rivett elected to sit on the committee. Additionally, Councillor Kim McIlravey has volunteered to serve as a management representative on the Joint Occupational Health and Safety Committee (JOHSC).

In her February report, Rockafellow also included the following: “It will be my goal to meet with all of the community groups to better understand their needs to work with them on the last quarter of 2020 requests for funding to ensure the timely development of a provisional budget in December 2020.”

Community Wildfire Roundtable meets in Clinton

The Village of Clinton held its first Clinton and Area Community Wildfire Roundtable on Feb. 18 at Clinton’s Memorial Hall.

Mayor Susan Swan noted that the event had a “good cross section of attendees” including participants from the Village, Clinton’s Community Forest, the TNRD, West Fraser, High Bar First Nation, and more.

Swan said that the meeting generated lots of good discussion and ideas. Additionally, she noted that the group plans to meet again to set their Terms of Reference going forward.

For more information on regional wildfire roundtables, contact Fraser Basin Council Senior Regional Manager Mike Simpson at (250) 314-9660, or visit www.wildfireroundtables.ca.



