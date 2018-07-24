The Rundown: Clinton News

Who won the Funky Cup, and what’s coming up in Clinton?

By Raven Nyman

What’s on this weekend, Clinton?

The Clinton Museum is having a Yard Sale on Friday, July 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The sale will feature books, refreshments, donations, and plenty of additional treasures, so be sure to stop by the Clinton Museum on Friday to check it out.

Also on Friday, July 27, Clinton Legion Branch #194 will host a dinner of barbecue chicken at the Legion, with karaoke to follow.

The event will take place at 310 LeBourdais Avenue, and will cost $10 for members, $12 for non-members, and $6 for children under 12. Everyone is welcome.

On Saturday, July 28 the Cariboo Lodge (1414 Cariboo Highway) will host a dance party with live entertainment and prizes, too.

The event starts at 9 p.m. at the Lodge and will feature rock and 1990s music. For more information, contact the Cariboo Lodge at (250) 459-7992.

The CiB results are in: who won the Funky Cup?

The provincial Communities in Bloom judges visited the Village of Clinton on July 16 and 17 to perform their CiB evaluations for the community. On Monday, July 16 a welcome reception took place at the Memorial Hall, where visiting CiB judges Vania Bowman and Catherine Dale were on hand to judge the Funky Flowerpot contest.

The winner of the contest was awarded with the Funky Cup as well as a gift card from Clinton Home Hardware. Tracy Fallstrom and the Clinton Liquor Store were the winners in the commercial category, while Willie and Helen Prevost won in the residential category.

Congratulations to all who participated and enjoyed this creative contest. Thanks must also go out to everyone who helped to brighten Clinton’s summer surroundings by crafting funky flowerpots and garden displays throughout the village.

A piece of Clinton history discovered in Ashcroft

On Tuesday, July 17 the Ashcroft Volunteer Fire Department conducted a ladder exercise at the Ashcroft-Cache Creek Journal building, and were able to access a second storey that is not accessible from the building’s interior. Within the second storey of the original 1898 building, firefighters discovered a variety of photos, posters, handbills, and newspapers dating back to 1895.

Amongst these items, Journal editor Barbara Roden discovered an old poster for Clinton’s Annual Ball. The ball took place in 1922 at the Memorial Hall, built in 1920 by citizens of Clinton who hoped to pay tribute to residents of the Clinton area who did not return from the Great War.

In 1922, the Ball took place over two days, on Thursday, February 23 and Friday, February 24. The supper cost was 50 cents; the dinner cost $2.00 for gents, and ladies got in for free, with proceeds “in Aid of [the] Memorial Hall”. Most importantly, “first class music” was featured at the event. The Journal has since offered to gift this piece of memorabilia to the Clinton Museum.

Also among the discoveries unearthed by Ashcroft’s Volunteer Fire Department was a second poster for Clinton’s fiftieth anniversary Ball, hosted January 29 and 30, 1925 at the Memorial Hall. The first night was advertised as a masquerade, with prizes awarded to Best Dressed Lady and Gent, supper served in the old Clinton Hotel, and a first class orchestra in attendance. Ladies again attended for free.

Roden says a variety of Clinton posters were included in the findings, and has promised to keep Clintonites updated with posts and photos on the local Facebook page (Clinton BC – Events, Activities and Items For Sale). Thanks, Barbara and the Ashcroft VFD!

Do you have Clinton news? Contact Raven Nyman at ravenbrookn@hotmail.com.



