The Rundown: Clinton News

By Raven Nyman

Mudslides and more mudslides: What comes after the fires?

This July marked a year since the start of the Elephant Hill wildfire and of British Columbia’s prominent 2017 wildfire season. Less than a month later, residents are now seeing firsthand the effects that last year’s forest fires have had on our landscape. Erosion and surface drainage—the aftermath of forest fires and prescribed burns—is now causing a slurry of mudslides between the villages of Clinton and Cache Creek, resulting in significant highway closures between the two communities.

A succession of mudslides began on Tuesday, July 31 and more slides have continued to appear since then. Slides progressed through the B.C. Day long weekend, with another mudslide discovered five kilometres north of Cache Creek near the junction with Highway 99 on Saturday, August 4. Properties along various sections of Highway 97 were affected, including residents who live at Maiden Creek, 20 Mile, and on Loon Lake Road. Highway 97 was periodically closed between July 31 and August 5, with traffic often restricted to single-lane alternating. Cleanup work has been an ongoing effort between highway crews and local residents who have been forced into action on their affected properties.

When soil structures are destroyed by wildfires such as we saw in the summer of 2017, destabilization and washout events are common in the aftermath. It is not unlikely that we will continue to experience mudslides alongside any summer rainfall, but it is unfortunate to see these events affecting the very same residents who were so severely impacted by last year’s wildfires.

Campfire ban now in effect for Clinton area

Effective July 31, campfires are prohibited throughout the Cariboo Fire Centre to prevent human-caused wildfires and protect public safety. The ban will remain in effect until September 29, 2018 or until the public is otherwise notified. Though we have had thunder showers during recent weeks, temperatures have remained high and the fire danger rating throughout most of our region is considered “high”.

Open fires, including grass burning, and the use of fireworks, tiki torches, and sky lanterns are all prohibited. The prohibitions apply to public and private land, and carry hefty fines for violations. Mudslides may be on our radar currently, but it’s still important to stay fire safe this summer.

For current wildfire updates and burning restrictions, visit www.bcwildfire.ca. For a detailed map of the Cariboo Fire Centre prohibition areas, visit http://ow.ly/GYOb30lafy9.

Municipal elections 2018: Are you a potential candidate?

Have you ever thought about running for elected office? If the thought has crossed your mind, or if you’ve ever wondered about the responsibilities of an elected official, you may be interested in attending a public information session in the Village of Clinton council chambers on Thursday, August 16 to find out more.

The session will begin at 6 p.m., and will provide locals with answers to any questions they may have about the upcoming municipal election. Candidate nomination packages are currently available on the Village of Clinton’s website, and are also available for pick-up in person at the Village Office.

To qualify for nomination and election, candidates must be a Canadian citizen over the age of 18, and must also be a British Columbia resident. Nominations for the offices of mayor and councillor will be accepted at the Village Office from September 4 to September 14, 2018.

For additional information on the nomination process, contact Chief Election Officer Monika Schittek at (250) 459-2261. For more information on the campaign process or expense and advertising limits for the election, visit www.elections.bc.ca or call Elections BC toll-free at 1-855-952-0280.

Riding clinic at Cordova Farm returns this September

A Riding Clinic will take place on Saturday, September 8 and Sunday, September 9 at Cordova Farm in Clinton, featuring Mark Halliwell of Richmond Stables. Halliwell is a professional hunter, jumper, coach, rider, and trainer. Lessons will be available at the clinic for all levels and ages of riders, as well as horses of all levels of training. Western tack may be used if necessary for green or recreational riders, but the clinic’s main focus is on English disciplines. Dressage lessons will be available upon request, and spectators are welcome to attend the event for free.

Each lesson has two or three riders and typically lasts an hour, but private lessons are also available. The cost for the clinic is $100 and includes two lessons; Cordova Farm adds no surcharge for the use of their facility, in hopes of encouraging the participation and advancement of local riders with access to an accomplished “A” circuit coach.

Equine accommodation is also available at the farm, and camping is free. A barbecue dinner will be held at the clinic on September 8.

For more information, or to sign up for early registration and upcoming clinics, contact Nancy McMinn by phone at (250) 459-2976 or by email at snirt6@gmail.com.

Big Bar Lake Artisans’ Market

On Saturday, September 9, the Big Bar Lake Artisans’ Market will take place at the Old Mariott Ranch on Mariott Road, Big Bar Lake. The event will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., with original artwork for sale, funky crafts, home-baked goods, refreshments, snacks, and more.

All vendors are welcome to attend the event with no commission charge. For those requiring any further information, feel free to email rayjill@telus.net.

Do you have Clinton news? Contact Raven Nyman at ravenbrookn@gmail.com.



editorial@accjournal.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter