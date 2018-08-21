The Rundown: Clinton News

By Raven Nyman

Potential candidates presentation

The Village of Clinton hosted an information session for potential 2018 municipal election candidates on August 16. The event’s PowerPoint presentation has now been made accessible on the Village’s website. You can view and download the presentation at http://bit.ly/2MF5XTp.

What’s new, Clinton? Local shopping, sales, and more

Have you stopped by Jill’s Pottery Shop in Clinton lately? If not, you may want to consider popping in to check out the many unique products available for sale, including a wide selection of beautiful Vallance pottery. The Pottery Shop ships out of town and is open seven days a week.

Monday to Friday, the Pottery Shop is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. On Saturdays the shop is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and on Sundays the shop opens at noon and closes at 3 p.m. Visit the Pottery Shop at 521 Cariboo Highway.

Last week I mentioned that a variety of fresh vegetables are available for purchase at Cordova Farm on Kelly Lake Road. This week, residents have their chance to pick up fresh field tomatoes in town at the GoldTrail RV Park. Cases of field tomatoes are now available there for purchase: $15.99 for 25 pounds. Pick up your tomatoes at 1640 Cariboo Highway, or call ahead to order at (250) 459-2638.

Another garage and bake sale is coming up this weekend in the Village. The ladies of TOPS—Take Off Pounds Sensibly—will host a garage and bake sale on Saturday, August 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in front of Clinton’s Health Centre. TOPS will meet next at the Clinton Library on August 23 and 30 at 9:30 a.m.

The hours of operation for the Clinton Health Centre are still Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Naloxone kits and teaching services are available, too. Laboratory services remain operational two days a week, on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. to noon. Appointments are encouraged to decrease wait times, and can be scheduled by calling the Health Centre at (250) 459-2080.

A Mental Health and Substance Use Clinician is also available at the Health Centre every other week. To use this service, call (250) 453-1935 for self-referral. A second Mental Health Clinician will now be available in Clinton on alternate Tuesdays until May 2019. This clinician specializes in fire recovery. For more information, or to book an appointment, call (250) 453-1934.

The next Foot Clinic in Clinton will take place on Thursday, September 6 with Colleen Thom. To book an appointment or discuss your needs, call (250) 819-1632.

Home grocery delivery services are now being offered by Clinton’s Budget Foods. To order, contact Budget Foods at (250) 459-7911. Grocery orders must be placed by 11 a.m. on Monday, as grocery deliveries will be made Tuesday afternoons. Cash or cheque payment will be accepted upon delivery to your home. The produce truck arrives at Budget Foods on Tuesday mornings, ensuring fresh delivery to all interested customers.

Changes coming to The Clinton Lariat

Clare Warner, editor of Clinton’s only newspaper, The Clinton Lariat, plans to step away from the paper by the end of this year, or no later than March 31, 2019. Warner has been solely responsible for The Lariat for nearly two decades, working as both volunteer publisher and editor.

As she steps away from the publication, Warner hopes to see someone else take over on a volunteer basis. As Andrew May reported in an article featured in August’s Lariat, Warner would be willing to mentor a volunteer for a few issues to ease the transition process.

The paper has traditionally been operated on a volunteer basis, with business advertisements and reader subscriptions covering the costs of printing and distribution. However, Warner has noted that an entrepreneur could certainly take over the paper as a for-profit business if they saw fit.

The Lariat currently publishes monthly and is available to readers for free. Mail-out subscriptions are also available for $30 a year (within Canada). If you are interested in taking over The Lariat, contact Warner at (250) 459-2312, or send her an email at lariat@xplornet.ca.

How to cope with all this smoke

I recently wound up with an ear and tonsil infection in the middle of summer. How did this happen? I asked myself. I began to factor in recent stress, lack of sleep, and the fact that I’ve been breathing in a lot of wildfire smoke lately. None of this is beneficial to one’s immune system, of course.

Sadly, the reality is that many folks across the province are being faced with more than just your average summer sickness. Once again, wildfire smoke has most British Columbians struggling to breathe.

Hundreds of wildfires burning throughout British Columbia have created a persistent smoke screen that many of us are growing weary of enduring. British Columbia declared a state of emergency on Wednesday, August 15 in response to the many wildfires burning in our province. Heavy smoke has been an unfortunately common occurrence this summer, just as it was during the summer of 2017.

Sore throats, eye irritation, and headaches are all common side effects of smoke inhalation. Staying indoors all the time isn’t an option for everyone, but there are a few simple measures that each of us can take to aid our bodies in coping with, and recovering from, the smoke.

To detox after smoke inhalation, be sure to drink lots of water and consider purchasing an air purifier for your home. Don’t forget to change out your furnace filters more often, and check your vehicle’s air filters, too. Sinus rinses and nasal sprays or steaming devices can also be helpful for personal relief, but the best thing we can do is to spend as little time breathing in the smoke as possible. Unfortunately, that’s a lot easier said than done.

Do you have Clinton news? Contact Raven Nyman at ravenbrookn@hotmail.com.



