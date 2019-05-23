The Rundown: Clinton News

There are markets and yard sales aplenty; plus reserve your spot in the Community Garden, and more

Free waste disposal

A reminder that the free garbage disposal day is coming up on Sunday, May 26 at the Clinton Eco-Depot from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Don’t let May Ball Rodeo weekend stop you from taking advantage of the opportunity. If you plan ahead, perhaps you’ll be able to partake in both events.

VFD needs members

The Clinton Volunteer Fire Department (VFD) is seeking new members. No experience is necessary to join, and practices will include exercises and courses required by the Fire Commissioner’s Office.

The Clinton VFD meets Mondays at 7 p.m. at the Clinton fire hall. A criminal record check and drivers abstract are required to join.

Clinton Art and Cultural Society yard sale

The Clinton Art and Cultural Society (CACS) will hold its yard sale on Saturday, June 1 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Seniors’ Trailer, located at the corner of Smith and Bell Streets in Clinton. The CACS is working on a community cookbook, so stay tuned for details about that.

Health Care Auxiliary yard sale

The Clinton Health Care Auxiliary will also hold their yard and plant sale on Saturday, June 1 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Memorial Hall. The sale will feature plants, of course, as well as baking and a lunch concession.

Vendor tables are still available at a cost of $10. To rent a table, contact Elaine at (250) 459-7085 or Jessica at (250) 819-3359.

Vintage Auto swap meet

Also on June 1, a Vintage Auto swap meet will be held at the 47 Mile Arena parking lot from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. A food truck will be featured on site.

Flea markets continue at the Crow

A reminder that As the Crow Flies continues to host flea markets on the third weekend (Friday, Saturday, and Sunday) of each month, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Crow. The next market will be held June 14–16, featuring fresh eggs, garden supplies, stock, trees, antiques, paints, and more.

To reserve a table at the market, contact Brenda by phone at (250) 640-7720 or by email at treewisemgmt@gmail.com. The Crow is located at 1522 Cariboo Highway, Clinton.

Community Garden plots available

If you’d like a spot in Clinton’s Community Garden, be sure to reserve your place soon. The Community Garden is made possible through Clinton’s Communities in Bloom committee, with 4’ by 4’ raised beds available to residents for $5, or 4’ by 8’ raised beds available for $10 during the 2019 growing season. To get yours, contact Yvette May at (250) 459-7725 or by email at ymay@bcwireless.com.

Don’t forget: Communities in Bloom is not running the Funky Flowerpot Contest this year, but residents are still encouraged to plant the usual wonderful displays that showcase Clinton’s beauty to the Communities in Bloom judges, who will visit the Village for annual judging in July.

NVIT Health Care Assistant program

Community members and high school students can participate in an upcoming Health Care Assistant program through the Nicola Valley Institute of Technology (NVIT). The program provides students with opportunities to develop knowledge, skills, and attitudes necessary to function as caregivers in community and facility settings.

Program graduates will have the skills to work in any level of continuing care, including home support, adult day care, assisted living, and complex care. NVIT is a leader in Indigenous education and aims to increase the number of Indigenous people employed in the health care industry. This particular program will be held at the Cache Creek Elementary School from September 3, 2019 to April 2020.

Students can get more information about the upcoming program, or apply online, at https://www.educationplannerbc.ca/. Alternatively, individuals can get in touch with Chelsea Vaughan at cvaughan@nvit.bc.ca or Ivy McRae at imcrae@nvit.bc.ca. High school students can contact teacher Karen Miller at kmiller@ds74@bc.ca.

Canada Day needs volunteers

The Spirit of Clinton committee will host community Canada Day celebrations in Reg Conn Park on July 1 this year. Any residents who would like to volunteer to help with the organization of this event can contact Neil Clare by phone at (250) 609-3383 or by email at njclare1@gmail.com.

