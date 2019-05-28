The Rundown: Clinton News

Members of a visiting can-can troupe didn’t let a little rain dampen their spirits — or their dancing — during this year’s Clinton Rodeo Parade. Photo: Raven Nyman

Rodeo weekend wraps

Clinton’s May Ball Rodeo weekend has wrapped successfully once again with its usual mix of rain and sunshine. The parade on Saturday, May 25 was well-attended by locals and out-of-towners, and afterwards the 2019 David Stoddart School grads were set up along the street to raise funds through the sale of Beef on a Bun. Congratulations to all involved in making Clinton’s biggest weekend another great community event.

24-hour Dance A Thon

Clinton will be participating in the ParticipACTION challenge this year by holding a 24-hour Dance A Thon in the David Stoddart School gym. The inaugural ParticipACTION Community Better Challenge invites cities and towns across the country to go toe-to-toe for the chance to be named Canada’s Most Active Community and win a prize of $150,000.

Participating communities track their minutes of physical activity using the ParticipACTION app, where they can win individual prizes, too, all while staying active. The challenge is open to all Canadians and will run from May 31 to June 16 this year.

The Mill Girl Follies are hosting the Dance A Thon as part of the challenge, from 9 a.m. on May 31 to 9 a.m. on June 1. Their goal is to have someone on the dance floor for the entire 24 hours. The event will be held in the David Stoddart gymnasium, so that school students can take part during the day. There will be prizes and refreshments available.

For more information on the challenge visit the Mill Girl Follies’ Facebook page, or find out how you can get involved by visiting https://www.participaction.com/en-ca.

Food Bank thriving

The Clinton Food Bank recently celebrated its one year anniversary and has received many local donations, so thanks to those who continue to support this vital service.

In past months, David Stoddart School has donated more than 200 pounds of food from a food hamper drive, and also donated all the proceeds from their Jingle Shop. The Clinton Legion Ladies Auxiliary donated $500, and of course the Food Bank also received an incredibly generous donation of $10,000 from the Clinton and District Community Forest earlier this month.

The Food Bank is always in need of the following high demand items: snack pack puddings, soda crackers, individually wrapped granola bars, and Mr. Noodle or Ichiban soup packages. The Food Bank is open on the first and third Tuesday of the month at 1401 Cariboo Highway.

Wellness Clinics now available locally

Clinton Community Paramedic Diana Guerin is now offering free Wellness Clinics in the community from 10:30 a.m. to noon each Wednesday at the Health and Wellness Centre, 1510 Cariboo Highway.

The clinic will provide blood pressure, blood sugar, and breathing checks, as well as tips on maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Information is available for those living with heart failure, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and diabetes. Guerin canalso help patients learn what palliative care is all about, so don’t be shy about visiting the Health Centre to learn more.

ATV group visits Clinton trails

The Mid-Island ATV Club stopped in Clinton for a weekend of riding this month, to enjoy the back country while following the Gold Rush Motorized Trail. The group plans to return next year for another tour.

To catch a glimpse into their back country ATV adventures, check out the Mid-Island ATV Club’s recap video, which was filmed while riding in Clinton this year and is available on YouTube at http://bit.ly/2HDhKhH.

Do you have Clinton news? Contact Raven Nyman at ravenbrookn@hotmail.com.



editorial@accjournal.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter