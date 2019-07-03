The Rundown: Clinton News

The CiB judges are coming, so now’s the time for any last-minute work to beautfy your property

Trail naming contest

The Village of Clinton is having a trail naming contest, and is seeking public input on what the lower Urban Loop trail at the bottom of McDonald Avenue and the upper Cross Country trail in Clinton should be called. There is no prize for the trail naming contest, except bragging rights.

To participate, residents can comment on the village Facebook page (Village of Clinton Chatter) or drop by the village office with suggestions.

Liberty Security complaint

Residents in Clinton recently voiced concern on social media over an alleged employee from Liberty Security. Residents felt he may have been aggressive in his approach and that he was perhaps part of a scam in going door to door through the village.

The Village office contacted the Better Business Bureau, who had no concerns with the company. Liberty Security was also contacted and it was confirmed that the man was in fact an employee of theirs. Concerns were voiced about his approach, and Liberty Security assured the Village that their employee would be spoken with.

Communities in Bloom: the judges are coming

The Communities in Bloom (CiB) judges will be in Clinton on Monday, July 15 and Tuesday, July 16 to evaluate Clinton for the provincial program, so now is a great time to recall any lost efforts to beautify your yard. This year’s visiting CiB judges are Floortje Molenaar from Peachland and Ali Double from Langley.

Molenaar moved to Canada from the Netherlands in 2006 and has worked for a landscape contractor, municipal parks department, and the promotion organization for the Dutch Nursery Stock Industry. While working for Plant Publicity Holland (PPH) she was involved with Entente Florale, the Dutch and European equivalent of Communities in Bloom.

Double has been in bloom since 2004. She has participated in the competition in the UK, where she was lead coordinator for her town’s entry, and also served as a regional judge to evaluate other entries. Since her move to B.C. in 2010 she has judged for the provincial CiB and has served as a board member.

The Clinton CiB Committee raises funds for projects and events by holding a Fall Craft Fair in October but also generates revenue through cookbook sales, silent auctions, and plot rentals at the community garden. Additionally, members were successful in applying for and receiving grants that resulted in the purchase of trees, shrubs, and bedding plants for village public spaces.

By raising their own funds, Clinton’s CiB is not dependent on village tax dollars to fund projects and events, but the village does pay the annual registration fee for CiB evaluations, and also provides venues for events. In 2012, the village provided the space for the CiB community garden, which is now providing some produce to the Clinton Food Bank.

Art Show and Sale coming up

The Clinton Art and Cultural Society’s (CACS) Art Show and Sale is coming up in August, and this year’s theme includes a play on words: “Weather or Not?”

The Art Show and Sale takes place over the course of two day — Saturday, Aug. 3 and Sunday, Aug. 4 — from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day at the Clinton Memorial Hall. The show and sale will feature original artwork, handmade crafts, and a silent auction, with all proceeds going to support the Clinton Food Bank.

The CACS accepts artwork from all artists, both members and non-members. If you are not a member but have original artwork that you would like to exhibit, you’re welcome to enter the art show for $20. If you are a local artist and are not a member of our group, the CACS hopes you’ll consider becoming a member.

The show will include a cash prize for the “People’s Choice of Art”. The deadline for artists to enter the show is July 15. For more information on the event, contact Nancy McMinn by phone at (250) 459-2976 or by email at snirt6@gmail.com.

Kids Rock Camp

It’s not too late to register your child for Kids Rock Camp. Early Bird registration is over, but there is still space to send your child to camp this summer. Kids Camp is almost full, but more registrations are available for Teen Camp from July 12 to 18.

To get more information or register online, visit www.kidsrockcamp.com.

Living Room Live

Living Room Live is seeking a classical house concert host in Clinton. The host needs no experience, but would agree to the following: fill up their living room with guests, offer a dinner and a place to sleep for musicians, and ideally provide an acoustic piano, though digital will suffice.

Living Room Live is a not-for-profit organization that was founded to make classical house concerts happen across Canada. They create tour routes through rural areas and urban centres and actively search for new hosts who help to create intimate live music events in their communities.

For more information about hosting or attending a Living Room Live event visit www.livingroomlive.ca or send an email to info@livingroomlive.ca.

