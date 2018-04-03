Thompson-Nicola Regional Library footnotes

Psst: want to buy a Bookmobile? Plus there’s lots going in in local libraries.

The old Bookmobile (pictured) has served the region for 17 years, but has now been retired, and is up for sale to the highest bidder. Photo: Thompson-Nicola Regional Library.

ASHCROFT LIBRARY

Bridging to Literacy for adults

Are you an adult needing just a little extra help with reading, writing, basic math, or computer skills? Jessica, the literacy outreach coordinator for Bridging to Literacy, is available to help you every Tuesday from 10:15 a.m. to noon.

The service is free and confidential. For more information, call Jessica at (250) 457-7128.

Yarn and Yap

This popular drop-in program takes place every Wednesday from 2 to 4 p.m. Crafters can bring whatever project they are working on and enjoy conversation and laughs with others as they work. Non-crafters, or those without a project on the go, are also invited to drop by for a cup of tea, a chat, and some laughs.

Tiny Tunes

Parents and caregivers are invited to bring their babies and toddlers to this drop-in session featuring songs and stories, which takes place from 10:30 to 11 a.m. on April 10, 17, and 24.

Family story time

This drop-in event from 4 to 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 19 will feature stories, songs, and rhymes for the whole family to enjoy together.

Seniors’ financial abuse workshop

Interior Savings Credit Union will be presenting a workshop on Seniors’ Financial Abuse on Thursday, April 26 from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. All are welcome at the free workshop, which will look at how seniors are financially abused—usually by someone trusted, such as a family member, caregiver, friend, or neighbour—and show how seniors can protect themselves. Space is limited, so call the library to register (250-453-9042).

One-on-one tech training

The Ashcroft Library is offering one-on-one tech training from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 28. Participants can bring any device they want—tablet, laptop, smartphone—and get one-on-one assistance with all their questions.

There is only one spot left, and pre-registration is required. To book a session, call the library.

Community Volunteer Income Tax program

The Community Volunteer Income Tax program continues at the Ashcroft Library every Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. until Friday, May 4, with volunteers on hand to assist eligible residents in filing their income tax statements. For more information, call Vivian Edwards at (250) 453-9077.

CACHE CREEK LIBRARY

Bridging to Literacy for adults

Are you an adult needing just a little extra help with reading, writing, basic math, or computer skills? Jessica, the literacy outreach coordinator for Bridging to Literacy, is available to help you on the fourth Saturday of the month; the next session is from 10 a.m. to noon on April 28.

The service is free and confidential. For more information, call Jessica at (250) 457-7128.

Yarn and Yap

All crafters are welcome to bring their current project to this fun drop-in class, which takes place every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to noon through the end of May.

Community Volunteer Income Tax

The Community Volunteer Income Tax program continues at the Cache Creek Library on the first and third Tuesday of each month until May 1, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with volunteers on hand to assist eligible residents in filing their income tax statements. For more information, call Vivian Edwards at (250) 453-9077.

CLINTON LIBRARY

Clinton Knitting Club

Every Saturday from noon to 2 p.m., all crafters are welcome to join members of the Clinton Knitting Club and work on whatever their current project is. The club has some expert knitters who are able to assist beginners of all ages; children are welcome. Beginners should bring their own supplies.

Community Volunteer Income Tax

The Community Volunteer Income Tax program continues at the Clinton Library every Tuesday through May 3 from 12:30 to 4 p.m., with volunteers on hand to assist eligible residents in filing their income tax statements. For more information, call Yvette May at (250) 459-7725.

E. Fry society drop-in

A representative from the South Cariboo Elizabeth Fry Society will be at the library on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month from 9:30 am. to 3 p.m. to provide free, confidential advice and information. The next session is on April 10.

Book Club meeting

The fifth Book Club meeting will take place on Thursday, April 5 from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., and gives participants a chance to come in and chat about whatever books they are reading or have read recently. There will be a final Book Club meeting of the season in May.

One-on-one tech training

The Clinton Library will be offering half-hour one-on-one tech training sessions between 3 and 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 12. Participants can bring along any device they have questions about and get their queries answered. Two spaces are left, and pre-registration is required; call the library at (250) 459-7752 to register.

SAVONA LIBRARY

One-on-one tech training

There will be half-hour one-on-one tech training sessions at the Savona Library from 10:30 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 21. Participants can bring any device along and get their questions answered. Pre-registration is required; drop by the library, or call (250) 373-2666.

Yarn and Yap

This popular drop-in session for crafters takes place every Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon. Bring along your latest project, or just drop by for a chat and good company.

Clay bowl making

Every Wednesday in April from 2 to 4 p.m., all ages are welcome to come to the library and create their own clay bowl. All materials are provided.

Teen night

From 5:30 to 6:45 p.m. on Thursday, April 12, teens are invited to drop by the library for a fun evening of board games.

Adult craft night

Come on down to the library from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 26 to work on a craft project (to be determined). All supplies are provided.

KAMLOOPS LIBRARY

Bookmobile schedule revamped

In preparation for the replacement of the existing Bookmobile and the launch of the new “Mobile Library” service, the Library has developed an improved schedule to better serve TNRD residents, expand stop locations, and create efficiencies. Maximizing routes, staff time, and use by the public were guiding principles, and an assessment of areas that were underserved was undertaken.

No existing stops were eliminated, so the Bookmobile will continue to serve Walhachin, Spences Bridge, 20 Mile House, and Loon Lake. Among the new stops added is one at Thompson River Estates.

As the old Bookmobile is off the road, a van is being used until the new Bookmobile is up and running. Since the van has a very limited selection, patrons are encouraged to put a hold on materials by visiting www.tnrl.ca. Call the Bookmobile at 1-855-552-2665 or email bookmobile@tnrdlib.ca if you need help logging into your account. The April Bookmobile schedule has also changed: visit http://bit.ly/2J9ELrt for details.

And if you have ever wanted to own a Bookmobile, the old one is currently for sale: bids start at $7,500, and bidding is open until April 17. The 35-foot front-engine diesel Blue Bird bus has served the region well for 17 years, and is in running condition with a recently rebuilt transmission and generator, but engine repairs are required. Visit www.tnrl.ca for more information.



editorial@accjournal.ca

