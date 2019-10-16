Cache Creek Volunteer Fire Department members recently gave three students the opportunity to be Fire Chiefs for a Day. (from left) Capt. Don Hillyard; Fire Chief for a Day Karina Harris; Assistant Fire Chief Rylee Todd; Assistant Fire Chief Chloe Castin; Firefighter Marcie Down. Photo: Damian Couture

Three Cache Creek students get to be Fire Chiefs for a Day

Kids get special ride to and from school, fire hall tour, and more

On Thursday, Oct. 10, three Cache Creek Elementary School students had a very special ride to and from school: instead of a car or bus, they were transported in Cache Creek Volunteer Fire Department’s Engine 4 as part of the annual “Fire Chief for a Day” event.

Capt. Don Hillyard and Firefighter Marcie Down of the Cache Creek Volunteer Fire Department picked up Karina Harris, Rylee Todd, and Chloe Castin and drove them to school in the morning. After school, the students were picked up and taken to the Cache Creek Fire Hall, where they and their parents received a tour of the hall from Hillyard, Down, and Second Asst. Fire Chief Damian Couture.

The honorary fire chiefs had an opportunity to use a fire hose to spray targets (and occasionally Hillyard), and each received a plaque and a smoke detector before being given rides home in Engine 4.


