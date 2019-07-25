Nancy Duchaine (left) snapped a selfie with Ashcroft mayor Barbara Roden, Cache Creek mayor Santo Talarico, and Duchaine’s daughter Kaeli Mae.

Tim Hortons Camp Day raises funds for a good cause

Money from tea and coffee sales on June 5 will help kids across Canada go to camp

The Tim Hortons at the Esso Travel Centre near Ashcroft once again took part in the chain’s nationwide Camp Day, where 100 per cent of the sales of coffee and tea on June 5 went to help send kids across Canada to one of Tim Hortons’ summer camps. Wristbands and stuffed bears were also sold to raise funds.

Manager Damian Couture says that $1,797.57 was raised at the Travel Centre, and that this year a local youth will benefit from the program.

During the course of the day various community members — including Ashcroft fire chief Josh White, the mayors of Ashcroft and Cache Creek, and Cache Creek councillors Wendy Coomber and Sue Peters — dropped by to chat to customers, serve coffee and tea, and in some cases learn how to make a few of Timmies’ signature beverages (some spillage might have been involved).


Ashcroft fire chief Josh White (right) takes instruction from Timmies employee (and junior volunteer firefighter) Wyatt Wilder.

