Cache Creek on Stage 4 water restrictions due to burst water line

Ashcroft residents also asked to conserve water due to planned work on the system

The Village of Cache Creek is on Stage 4 water restrictions until further notice because of a burst water line.

At the same time, Village of Ashcroft residents are asked to restrict their water use due to a planned work on the water system taking place July 2-3. Notices about the Ashcroft water restrictions were distributed to all residents last week. Ashcroft residents are being asked to conserve water, while Cache Creek residents should note that water should only be used for drinking and for personal hygiene.

If you have any questions, please contact the Village of Ashcroft office at (250) 453-9161 or the Village of Cache Creek office at (250) 457-6237.



editorial@accjournal.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter