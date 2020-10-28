An operator works to clear the culvert at Quartz Road in Cache Creek during flooding in April 2020. The Village of Cache Creek is looking for local contractors who want to go on a list for any work (emergency and non-emergency) that is needed. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)

An operator works to clear the culvert at Quartz Road in Cache Creek during flooding in April 2020. The Village of Cache Creek is looking for local contractors who want to go on a list for any work (emergency and non-emergency) that is needed. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)

Village of Cache Creek calling all contractors willing to work

Plus a Halloween drive-in movie event, an AGM, Christmas market news, and more

Horror movie drive-in double feature

The Ashcroft Indian Band is hosting a free drive-in double feature of horror on Friday, Oct. 30. The first movie (6:30 p.m.) is The Monster Squad (1987), followed by Trick ’r Treat (2007) at 8 p.m.

The movies will be screened in the parking lot beside the Esso Travel Centre on Highway 1 at Cornwall Rd.

WRAPS AGM

Do you want to learn more about the arts in Ashcroft and area, and get involved with live theatre, music, art, and more? Then come out to the Winding Rivers Arts & Performance Society’s AGM on Thursday, Nov. 5 at 7 p.m. at the Ashcroft HUB (social centre). Physical distancing and COVID-19 protocols will be observed.

Feedback on school district calendar

As per the School Act, proposed 2022/23 and 2023/24 School District No. 74 calendars are currently on the district website at www.sd74.bc.ca for review.

Feedback on the calendars is appreciated. You can submit feedback via a survey at www.sd74.bc.ca; by emailing district@sd74.b.ca; or by calling 1-855-453-9101. Feedback will be collected until Nov. 27, 2020.

The Board of Education will review the proposed calendars and the feedback provided at the Jan. 5, 2021 public meeting.

HUB Christmas Market

With the recent heavy snowfall and cold temperatures, it’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas. Wondering about where you can get unique Christmas gifts for everyone on your list? Then mark your calendar for the Annual HUB Christmas Market, taking place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 5.

Space is limited, so vendors are encouraged to book early. The cost is $15 (using a table from the HUB) or $10 (if you bring your own table), and COVID-19 protocols, including physical distancing, will apply. To book a table, contact the HUB at (250) 453-9177 or email ashcrofthub@gmail.com.

Cache Creek fitness centre

Did you know that there is a fitness centre at the Cache Creek Community Hall, which is available for all users at a cost of $5 per month? It operates on a fob system, and is available from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week. A $20 refundable deposit is charged for the fob.

Regular users should be aware that the centre will be closed at around 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 6 for a few hours while Red Tag Fitness services the older equipment and replaces damaged cables.

For information, contact the Cache Creek Village office (see entry below for information).

Cache Creek contractors

The Village of Cache Creek is creating a list of local contractors who would like to be considered for any work that may become available in the Village. Anyone who would like to be included on the list should forward their company name, contact information, what type of equipment you have available, and whether or not you would like to be included on an emergency response list (in case of floods, fires, etc. where heavy equipment may be necessary). Information must be submitted before Dec. 31, 2020 at the Village office on Quartz Road; by mail to P.O. Box 7, Cache Creek, B.C., V0K 1H0; or by email to admin@cachecreek.info.

All work will be allocated and paid as per Village of Cache Creek Policy No. G-2: Distribution of Equipment Contracts. For details on this policy, please contact the Village office at the email address above or by calling (250) 457-6237.

Business webinars

Community Futures continues its series of free webinars and coaching sessions for small businesses, and is holding an eight-part webinar series on “Digital Marketing 101” (Nov. 2–5 and Nov. 9–13 or Dec. 1–4 and Dec. 7–10; all sessions start at 9 a.m.). Participants will learn marketing strategies and tools to help grow their business, find their target audience, and increase customer engagement.

Each day will see the discussion of a new topic, with an exploration of strategies and tools, how they align with your marketing plan, and where they fit in the buyer’s journey. Topics include Goals and Planning, Social Media, Email Marketing, and Videos and Podcasts.

On the first Friday of every month there is a “Digital Marketing Round Table Discussion”. Join the session to get your questions answered, share your experiences. and get suggestions and insights about digital tools that can make your life a little easier. You can drop into one session or join them all from noon to 1 p.m..

Starting Nov. 16, join Bill Erichson for three webinars on “Surviving, Thriving, and Making Tough Decisions: Financial implications of COVID-19 on your business”. On Nov. 16 it’s “Review Your Financial Picture”; on Nov. 23 it’s “Financial Impacts and How to Survive”; and on Nov. 30 it’s “Planning and Forecasting: Your Business After COVID-19”. All three webinars run from 9 to 11:30 a.m.

For information, or to register, go to https://www.takingcareofbusiness.biz/workshops/.

BC SPCA grants help B.C. communities address cat overpopulation issues

For the ninth year, the BC SPCA community animal spay/neuter grant program is accepting funding applications to help B.C. communities address cat overpopulation issues. The grant program is designed to help non-profit organizations, veterinarians, First Nations communities, and regional and municipal governments working to address pet overpopulation.

Funding will be distributed to projects that better the welfare of a community’s most vulnerable companion animals and ensure there is a long-term impact. The application deadline is Dec. 1, 2020. To learn more or apply for a grant, please visit www.spca.bc.ca/spayneutergrant.

Correction

The article “Clinton CiB initiative places third in province-wide contest” (the Journal, Oct. 22, 2020) stated that the Village of Clinton had won 20 terracotta self-watering planers. The Village actually won one “Villa 20” terracotta self-watering planter. The Journal regrets the error.


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Local News

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Boaters encounter pod of humpbacks in Georgia Strait
Next story
World-class carver prefers the simple life in Loon Lake

Just Posted

test tube with the blood test is on the table next to the documents. Positive test for coronavirus covid-19. The concept of fighting a dangerous Chinese disease.
Interior Health records third COVID-19 death

A new community outbreak was reported at Okanagan Men’s Centre in Lake Country

The Spences Bridge Improvement District is looking for someone to fill the position of fire chief, and is also looking for people willing to stand as a candidate for the SBID board; elections will take place at the AGM on Nov. 28. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Candidates for trustee, fire chief wanted in Spences Bridge

Elections will be held during Spences Bridge Improvement District AGM on Nov. 28

Looking west from the Mesa to the Ashcroft Reserve at the start of the Elephant Hill wildfire, July 7, 2017. Students at Desert Sands Community School are looking to interview locals about their direct experience with the 2017 wildfires. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Students looking for people to share their 2017 wildfire stories

Desert Sands Community School students want to speak with residents about wildfire experiences

BC 2020 election graphic
Elections BC estimates 52% of BC voters cast a ballot this year

Results are down from 2017, and final counts will have to wait until mail-in ballots are tallied

An operator works to clear the culvert at Quartz Road in Cache Creek during flooding in April 2020. The Village of Cache Creek is looking for local contractors who want to go on a list for any work (emergency and non-emergency) that is needed. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Village of Cache Creek calling all contractors willing to work

Plus a Halloween drive-in movie event, an AGM, Christmas market news, and more

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates the COVID-19 situation, B.C. legislature, Oct. 26, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 case count jumps by 287, another senior home outbreak

Two more deaths recorded, community outbreak in Okanagan

An untitled Emily Carr painting of Finlayson Point was donated to the Art Gallery of Greater Victoria by brothers Ian and Andrew Burchett. The painting had been in their family for several decades. (Courtesy of the Art Gallery of Greater Victoria)
Never before seen painting by famed B.C. artist Emily Carr gifted to Victoria gallery

Painting among several donated to Art Gallery of Greater Victoria

The B.C. Centre for Disease control is telling people to keep an eye out for the poisonous death cap mushroom, which thrives in fall weather conditions. (Paul Kroeger/BCCDC)
Highly poisonous death cap mushroom discovered in Comox

This marks first discovery on Vancouver Island outside Greater Victoria area

100 Mile Conservation officer Joel Kline gingerly holds an injured but very much alive bald eagle after extracting him from a motorist’s minivan. (Photo submitted)
Rescued bald eagle that came to life in B.C. man’s car had lead poisoning

Bird is on medication and recovering in rehab centre

Janet Austin, lieutenant governor of B.C., was presented with the first poppy of the Royal Canadian Legion’s 2020 Poppy Campaign on Wednesday. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)
PHOTOS: B.C. Lieutenant Governor receives first poppy to kick off 2020 campaign

Janet Austin ‘honour and a privileged’ to receive the poppy

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Premier-elect John Horgan and cabinet ministers are sworn in for the first time at Government House in Victoria, July 18, 2017. (Arnold Lim/Black Press)
Pandemic payments have to wait for B.C. vote count, swearing-in

Small businesses advised to apply even if they don’t qualify

A raccoon paid a visit to a Toronto Tim Hortons on Oct. 22, 2020. (shecallsmedrew/Twitter)
Who are you calling a trash panda? Raccoon takes a shift at Toronto Tim Hortons

Tim Hortons said animal control was called as soon they saw the surprise visitor

The duffel bags were found to contain 84 pounds of cocaine, valued at approximately $1.2 million and 198 pounds of methamphetamine, valued at approximately $960,000. Photo courtesy U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
2 men accused of fleeing border agents near U.S.-B.C. border with $2M in drugs

Cocaine and methamphetamine seized by U.S. law enforcement in remote Idaho area near Canadian border

Most Read