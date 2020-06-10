Village services start to reopen but some restrictions in place

Many B.C. businesses are starting to reopen, and municipal governments are doing the same. The Villages of Ashcroft, Cache Creek, and Clinton limited office hours and some services and facilities beginning in March, but they are gradually restoring regular service, with some exceptions. All information is correct as of press time (Tuesday, June 9).

Ashcroft

The Village office is once again open regular hours (weekdays 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; closed from noon to 1 p.m.) as of Tuesday, June 9. A plexiglass barrier is in place at the front counter, and there is a limit of one person or family group allowed in the office at a time. Signs indicating two-metre spacing and directional arrows will be in place, and hand sanitizer is supplied and must be used prior to anyone entering the office.

Council meetings will reopen to the public as of Monday, June 22, when there will be a public hearing at 6 p.m. followed by a regular council meeting at 7 p.m. Physical distancing protocols will be in place, with a maximum of four members of the public allowed in the council chamber at any one time.

Playground equipment and the skateboard park will reopen on Wednesday, June 10 on a “use at own risk” basis. Hand sanitizer will be available at the pool and Mesa Vista parks, and signs indicating that the playground and skateboard park equipment is not being wiped down will be installed. Social distancing should be practiced by anyone using the equipment.

The Ashcroft Museum will be open to the public starting on Monday, June 15. Only 15 people will be allowed in the museum at a time, and face masks and hand sanitizer must be used. Bathroom facilities will be for staff use only. Online programming will continue; check the Ashcroft Museum Facebook page for details.

The Ashcroft Pool has a projected opening date of Saturday, July 4 (barring unforseen circumstances). Check the Ashcroft Pool and Park Facebook page for updates.

The Community Hall remains closed until further notice, as do the public washrooms at the Heritage Park.

Check the new Village of Ashcroft Facebook page for information and updates about Village facilities and services.

Cache Creek

The Village office is scheduled to reopen during the week of June 8 for regular hours (weekdays 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.). Plexiglass is in place at the counter, and only one person will be allowed in the office at a time. Markers have been put in place to keep people spaced at two-metre intervals, and people waiting are asked to leave room for the person ahead to exit the office before entering.

Council meetings are not scheduled to reopen to the public until the province enters Phase 3 of the COVID-19 reopening plan.

The playground equipment and exercise stations in the Cache Creek Park have reopened, with signs indicating that the equipment is not being wiped down.

The gym at the Cache Creek Community Hall has reopened, but the hall itself will remain closed until further notice. A maximum of two people at a time can use the gym, and people who want to use the facility are encouraged to check the Cache Creek-Info Facebook page and post what time you plan to be there.

Clinton

The Village office is once again open during regular hours (weekdays 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; closed from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.) with physical distancing protocols in place. There is a plexiglass barrier at the counter and markings on the floor indicating two-metre spacing. Only one person is allowed at the counter at a time; a maximum of two people at a time can queue in the council chamber while they wait to enter the office.

Council meetings remain closed to the public until further notice. Agendas for all council meetings are posted on the Village of Clinton website (https://village.clinton.bc.ca/), and members of the public can submit questions about agenda items via the website. These will be forwarded to staff and asked and answered at the meeting, with answers appearing in the minutes, which will be posted on the Village website.

The playground equipment at Reg Conn Park has reopened on a “use at own risk” basis, as the equipment will not be wiped down. Physical distancing must be observed, and children must be supervised at all times. The public washrooms are open, and anyone using the equipment should wash their hands before and after.

The public washroom on Highway 97 has remained open, with extra cleaning protocols in place, and the Village is working on a plan to reopen other facilities. For information and updates, check the Clinton Chatter Facebook page.



editorial@accjournal.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Municipal Government