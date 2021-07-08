‘Virtual’ iced tea helps support the community of Lytton

Members of the Ashcroft Volunteer Fire Department at a Lytton fundraiser in Ashcroft run by Michaela Aie (front row, l) with helpers Ryan Monford and Preslee Duncan. (Photo credit: Heather White-Aie)Members of the Ashcroft Volunteer Fire Department at a Lytton fundraiser in Ashcroft run by Michaela Aie (front row, l) with helpers Ryan Monford and Preslee Duncan. (Photo credit: Heather White-Aie)
Members of the Ashcroft Volunteer Fire Department at a Lytton fundraiser in Ashcroft run by Michaela Aie (front row, l) with helpers Ryan Monford and Preslee Duncan. (Photo credit: Heather White-Aie)Members of the Ashcroft Volunteer Fire Department at a Lytton fundraiser in Ashcroft run by Michaela Aie (front row, l) with helpers Ryan Monford and Preslee Duncan. (Photo credit: Heather White-Aie)
An Ashcroft RCMP member at a Lytton fundraiser in Ashcroft run by Michaela Aie (r) and helper Ryan Monford. (Photo credit: Heather White-Aie)An Ashcroft RCMP member at a Lytton fundraiser in Ashcroft run by Michaela Aie (r) and helper Ryan Monford. (Photo credit: Heather White-Aie)
Ashcroft ambulance paramedics at a Lytton fundraiser in Ashcroft run by Michaela Aie. (Photo credit: Heather White-Aie)Ashcroft ambulance paramedics at a Lytton fundraiser in Ashcroft run by Michaela Aie. (Photo credit: Heather White-Aie)

Nine-year-old Ashcroft resident Michaela Aie has been selling iced tea in front of her home on Elm Street to raise funds for the Lytton relief effort.

Her family has deep roots in the community, and the funds will go to a friend who is an Elder with the Siska band, and who is helping out with an evacuation centre there.

Many people stopped by for a cold glass of iced tea, including local RCMP, ambulance paramedics, and the entire Ashcroft Volunteer Fire Department, while others sent funds electronically and enjoyed a ‘virtual’ glass of iced tea. Congratulations to Michaela and her team of helpers!


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

AshcroftB.C. Wildfires 2021Lytton

Previous story
Evacuation alerts and orders: don’t be scared, be prepared

Just Posted

Members of the Ashcroft Volunteer Fire Department at a Lytton fundraiser in Ashcroft run by Michaela Aie (front row, l) with helpers Ryan Monford and Preslee Duncan. (Photo credit: Heather White-Aie)
‘Virtual’ iced tea helps support the community of Lytton

A motorist watches from a pullout on the Trans-Canada Highway as a wildfire burns on the side of a mountain in Lytton, B.C., Thursday, July 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
‘We are all still reeling’: Open letter from Lytton details devastation from deadly wildfire

Structures destroyed by wildfire are seen in Lytton, B.C., on Thursday, July 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Devastating Lytton wildfire considered ‘suspected human-caused’ but investigation ongoing

Damage to the road at the 10 Mile Slide site north of Lillooet. (Photo credit: CFJC Today)
Stabilization work almost completed at 10 Mile Slide site