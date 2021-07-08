‘Virtual’ iced tea helps support the community of Lytton

Members of the Ashcroft Volunteer Fire Department at a Lytton fundraiser in Ashcroft run by Michaela Aie (front row, l) with helpers Ryan Monford and Preslee Duncan. (Photo credit: Heather White-Aie) Members of the Ashcroft Volunteer Fire Department at a Lytton fundraiser in Ashcroft run by Michaela Aie (front row, l) with helpers Ryan Monford and Preslee Duncan. (Photo credit: Heather White-Aie) An Ashcroft RCMP member at a Lytton fundraiser in Ashcroft run by Michaela Aie (r) and helper Ryan Monford. (Photo credit: Heather White-Aie) Ashcroft ambulance paramedics at a Lytton fundraiser in Ashcroft run by Michaela Aie. (Photo credit: Heather White-Aie)

Nine-year-old Ashcroft resident Michaela Aie has been selling iced tea in front of her home on Elm Street to raise funds for the Lytton relief effort.

Her family has deep roots in the community, and the funds will go to a friend who is an Elder with the Siska band, and who is helping out with an evacuation centre there.

Many people stopped by for a cold glass of iced tea, including local RCMP, ambulance paramedics, and the entire Ashcroft Volunteer Fire Department, while others sent funds electronically and enjoyed a ‘virtual’ glass of iced tea. Congratulations to Michaela and her team of helpers!



