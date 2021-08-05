Warrior Walkers pass through 100 Mile House on way to Kamloops

Around two dozen Warrior Walkers and members of the Canim Lake Band marched through 100 Mile House down Highway 97 Thursday afternoon. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) One of the Warrior Walkers sings and plays her drum while walking on Highway 97. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Traffic on Highway 97 was briefly stopped as the Warrior Walkers sung and danced at the Tim Horton’s intersection. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) One of the Warrior Walkers’ support vehicles is following behind them. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Jamie Henyu (centre) has led the walk for the oast six weeks from Whitehorse down to their ultimate goal of the Kamloops Indian Residental School. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) The Warrior Walkers’ trailer. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Jamie Henyu and Blanche Pilkington on their way to 100 Mile House Aug. 5. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press). Blanche Pilkington walks from 108 Mile Ranch to 100 Mile House as part of the Warriors. (Kelly SInoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press).

A 2,000-kilometre journey is nearing its end for the Warrior Walkers.

The walkers, led by Jamie Henyu, arrived in 100 Mile House on Thursday afternoon as part of their trek from Whitehorse to the Kamloops Indian Residental School. Henyu started the walk in late June after receiving a vision telling him to honour the 215 children found buried on the school grounds. More bodies have since been uncovered at schools across the country.

“It hit home so bad because there are so many back home who went to residential school,” Henyu said.

Blanche Pilkington, who joined the march in Williams Lake, said she decided to participate because her mother is a residential school survivor.

“The impact has been detrimental to me and my siblings for cultural reasons,” she said, as she walked the stretch from the 108 Heritage site to 100 Mile House. “Her traditional language, she never shared with us. I’m doing this for her.”

The 17 walkers briefly stopped traffic on Highway 97 near the Tim Horton’s intersection as they sang, danced and drummed. A few dozen 100 Mile House citizens came out to wave and show their support while motorists honked in support. The group was then met at the South Cariboo Visitor Centre by elders and members of the Canim Lake Band doing their own drumming.

The two songs quickly intermingled as the Warrior Walkers thanked Chief Helen Henderson for welcoming them onto her people’s land.

After a series of short speeches about the continued importance of remembering the survivors of residential schools and respecting the right of First Nations peoples, the walkers got into their support vehicles and drove to the Canim Lake Band where they will be treated to a feast.

They plan to resume their walk to Clinton tomorrow, where they will meet with the Whispering Pines First Nations and later the Bonaparte First Nation north of Cache Creek. Pilkington said Henyu wants to stop in every community to “honour them.”



patrick.davies@100milefreepress.net

