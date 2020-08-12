Water Conservation Superstars wanted for Ashcroft poster contest

Kamloops drug alert

A drug alert has been issued for Kamloops, regarding a white powder that is being sold there as cocaine. The drug was tested at ASK Wellness and was found to contain very high concentrations of fentanyl.

Interior Health is warning that there is a high overdose risk associated with this drug, and that an overdose might not fully respond to naloxone treatment. Anyone administering naloxone should seek medical attention if naloxone does not work.

IH is warning users not to use alone and to get their drugs checked. For more information, go to https://bit.ly/30HLMu9.

Water conservation poster contest

Ashcroft youth aged five to 17 have a chance to show their water conservation smarts, by designing a poster that includes a water saving tip or water fact. Entries (one per person) must be on an 8.5 x 11 piece of paper and include a water conservation tip or a water fun fact, such as how or why you conserve water.

Entries can be dropped off at the Ashcroft Village office (601 Bancroft Street) at the reception desk during office hours or in the drop box in the front door. Posters can also be submitted as a high resolution photo or scan by emailing them to intern@ashcroftbc.ca or by sending them to the Village of Ashcroft Facebook page.

The deadline for submissions is 4 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 4. The winning poster will be showcased around Ashcroft, to help inspire water awareness in the community, and the winner will receive a gift card that can be used at any local Ashcroft business, as well as the title Ashcroft Water Conservation Superstar.

Desert Daze Festival in the books

The 2020 Desert Daze CoVideo Music Festival took place over the nights of Aug. 7–8. More than six hours of video captured a diverse range of local musical talent performing in 10 locations around Spences Bridge, and the two-part concert aired online over the traditional Desert Daze weekend.

Over the years, Desert Daze has become “The best little fest in the west”, and the organizers are looking forward to 2021, no matter what challenges might await. If you missed this year’s concert, never fear. Both videos are available for viewing on the HUB Online Network’s YouTube channel.

All libraries open

All branches in the Thompson-Nicola Regional Library system, including the main Kamloops branch, have now reopened to the public. Occupancy limits are in place at each branch, visits are limited to 60 minutes per day, public washrooms are not available, and there may be periodic or early closures for cleaning. Internet sessions of up to 45 minutes per day can be scheduled, and anyone returning books and other materials is asked to do so through the outside drop slot prior to entering.

For information about services offered at TNRL libraries, as well as branch opening times, visit www.tnrl.ca.

Twin Rivers Drive-in

The Twin Rivers Drive-in in Kamloops has announced its double bills through the end of August. On Aug. 14–15 the films will be The Wizard of Oz (1939) and Wonder Woman (2017); Aug. 21–22 will feature Space Jam (1996) and Batman (1989); and on Aug. 28–29 the movies will be Trolls (2016) and American Graffiti (1973). Both movies run on both nights, with the early movie starting at 9:15 p.m. and the late movie starting at 11:15 p.m.

The movies are shown in the south-facing parking lot at the McArthur Island Sports Centre, with doors opening at 8:45 p.m. Occupancy is limited to 50 vehicles per evening, with a maximum of six people per vehicle. For more information or to book tickets for the August showings, go to https://bit.ly/2CbGVbe. The drive-in will continue through the end of September.

BC SPCA pet food bank

PetSmart Charities of Canada has announced a $55,000 grant for the BC SPCA’s pet food bank outreach program, which provides support for pet guardians in need across B.C. This new grant is in addition to a $15,000 outreach grant provided by PetSmart earlier this year.

“The BC SPCA has always operated pet food banks for individuals who may need a little extra help to keep their animals fed and healthy,” says the society’s chief prevention and enforcement officer, Marcie Moriarty. The number of pet guardians needing help skyrocketed during the COVID-19 crisis, as individuals were impacted by job loss and other financial stresses.

“We were able to ramp up our outreach programs very quickly to address the growing need, expanding the number of SPCA pet food bank programs right across the province,” says Moriarty. “Sadly, we were seeing cases where people felt they had no option but to surrender a beloved pet to the SPCA because they were struggling financially. We wanted to do everything in our power to support these people so that they would not have to make such an agonizing choice. Our goal is to keep families and their pets together.” She adds that the companionship of animals has been more important than ever for many people during long periods of self-isolation.

If you or someone you know is in need of pet food, please call the BC SPCA Call Centre at 1-855-622-7722 to find the nearest pet food bank location. To donate unopened dry or canned pet food, please check with your local SPCA for arrangements.

ICBC measures expire

With more British Columbians returning to B.C.’s roads and highways, three of the temporary measures ICBC had introduced in response to the COVID-19 pandemic are set to expire soon.

The B.C. Utilities Commission had approved ICBC implementing the following measures starting April 23 and ending on Aug. 20: waiving of the $30 insurance cancellation charge; suspension of fleet vehicle insurance; and allowance of unlimited deliveries by drivers in non-delivery rate classes. All three of these measures will soon be expiring, but private passenger vehicles continue to have up to six days per month for delivery use.

As these measures come to an end, customers are encouraged to talk to their broker to ensure they are properly insured, including those people who are using their vehicle for the delivery of food or medical products and services.



