Year-end tournament winds up soccer season for another year

By Tyrone Laskey

The South Cariboo Minor Soccer Association year-end tournament took place in Ashcroft on the weekend of June 21, with 25 teams from the four different divisions of U7, U10, U13, and U16 taking part. With the exception of a little rain on Sunday morning the weather couldn’t have been better. Still, that rain was much more soccer-friendly then the 30°+ C. weather that usually seems to come with this tournament.

U7 had a two-day, six-team round robin. As with the rest of the season, scores were not recorded during these games. A lot of smiles were noticeable on the little fields., but the biggest smiles were at the end, when some of the players received their first-ever trophy; the first of many soccer trophies to be placed on their shelves at home.

U10, U13, and U16 action was very competitive throughout the weekend. Many of the teams that did not come away with many wins during the season were rewarded with wins in the tournament due to all of their improved play. It is not uncommon to see teams come out of nowhere in the year-end tournament with successful weekends.

It was such a great end to an amazing season; a season full of so many smiling faces playing the great game of soccer. SCMSA would like to thank everyone for making the season so successful. This includes the soccer players themselves, as they are the ones enduring the weather each week, and their parents, for bringing them to games and practices each week and also transporting them to whichever community their game was taking place in.

Thanks to the coaches for taking time to be there two or three nights a week, and the referees for making sure all the games were played in a fair and safe environment. To the communities of Lytton, Lillooet, Logan Lake, and Clinton: thank you for your hard work. It would be a much smaller league without your teams’ participation.

Last but not least, thanks to the fantastic members of the league executive. SCMSA is a league run by volunteers, and without those volunteers you don’t have a successful organization. SCMSA president Lee Hand thought it was a great season with lots of fun and can’t wait for next year, which she expects will be even bigger and better.

Here are the final 2019 league standings for U10, U13, and U16 (tournament standing in brackets).

U10

League standings

1) Bri Stone (Lillooet; 1)

2) Haver and Boeker (Ashcroft; 3)

3) Cayuse Flats (Lillooet; 2)

4) Kal Tire (Ashcroft; 4)

5) Logan Lake (6)

6) Lytton Cruisers (5)

7) Lillooet Lions (7)



editorial@accjournal.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

U13

League standings

1) Second Time Around (Ashcroft; 2)

2) Interior Savings (Ashcroft; 1)

3) Lytton Heat (4)

4) Winner’s Edge (Lillooet; 3)

5) Quality Glass (Ashcroft; 5)

6) Clinton (7)

7) A&W (Lillooet; 6)

U16

League standings

1) Logan Lake (2)

2) Lillooet (1)

3) River Inn (Ashcroft; 3)

4) Lytton Guardians (4)

5) Sage Hills (Ashcroft; 5)

U10 league and tournament winner Bri Stone from Lillooet. Photo: Tyrone Laskey

U13 tournament winner Interior Savings (Ashcroft). Photo: Tyrone Laskey