Simu Liu appears on stage at the JUNO Awards on Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Budweiser Stage in Toronto. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arthur Mola-Invision-AP

Simu Liu appears on stage at the JUNO Awards on Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Budweiser Stage in Toronto. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arthur Mola-Invision-AP

Canadian musicians take spotlight as nominees for the Juno Awards to be announced

Awards show will take place on March 13 at Edmonton’s Rogers Place

Canadian music fans will soon find out if their favourite artists will be competing at this year’s Juno Awards.

Organizers of the annual celebration of homegrown hits are set to announce the nominees at a press event this morning in Toronto.

The awards show will take place on March 13 at Edmonton’s Rogers Place.

Actor Simu Liu returns as host for the second year in a row.

Previously announced performers include Calgary pop singer Tate McRae, Nashville-based Alberta singer Tenille Townes and Punjabi-Canadian viral sensation AP Dhillon.

Also performing on the broadcast is rock act Nickelback, who will be inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame.

On Monday, ahead of the nominations ceremony, Junos organizers revealed the rap album or EP of the year contenders. They include Vancouver’s Boslen, Halifax-based Classified, and three Toronto rappers, Jazz Cartier, Nav and Tobi.

—David Friend, The Canadian Press

Pop Music

Previous story
Trevor Noah returns as Grammy host with comfort, nervousness
Next story
Toronto pop star the Weeknd tops Juno Awards nominations with six nods

Just Posted

The Thompson-Nicola Regional Library has partnered with the BIG Little Science Centre in Kamloops to provide passes to the centre which can be checked out for free by all library patrons. (Photo credit: BIG Little Science Centre)
Local libraries now offer free passes for BIG Little Science Centre

RCMP vehicle. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Sheridan Lake woman charged with manslaughter in suspicious death

A vehicle collision on Highway 97 about 23 kilometres south of Quesnel has traffic Friday evening, Dec. 30. Road conditions at the time were extremely icy. (Baldev Singh photo)
Good Samaritan hit trying to help motorist near Quesnel has died

First Nations artist, Daniel Raphael creates art that is rich in colour and seems to jump off the canvas. Some of his work can be seen at the Stemete7uw'i Friendship Centre, #4, 330 Birch Avenue in 100 Mile House. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Cariboo artist finds spiritual healing through painting