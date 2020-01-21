Gene Simmons dances with guests onstage at CannaFest 2018. (Kathleen Saylors/Grand Forks Gazette)

Gene Simmons to launch new Titans of Rock music festival in Grand Forks

The rock legend has partnered with Chuck Varabioff to run Titans of Rock in Grand Forks

Kiss bassist Gene Simmons is coming back to Grand Forks this summer to launch a new music festival.

Simmons first came to Grand Forks to headline the CannaFest music festival in 2018, but now, he’s coming back to help run the show.

The rock legend has partnered with Grand Forks-raised Chuck Varabioff to rebrand the festival as Titans of Rock. Much like Simmons adding face paint to become “The Demon” onstage for Kiss shows, Varabioff said that the same sort of talent would be coming to Grand Forks in 2020, just under a new name and a fresh coat of paint.

Last July, Varabioff told the Gazette that CannaFest 2019 would be the last event under that name. The organizer explained that having a cartoon pot leaf as a logo and the word “Canna” in the name had scared away some potential sponsors (leading to him fronting the cash to run the festival) and may have even run afoul of the federal government’s guidelines on advertising. Cannabis companies are not allowed to market themselves using materials that might appeal to children, such as the leaf currently on CannaFest materials.

CannaFest 2019 welcomed acts such as The Beach Boys, Cheap Trick, Vince Neil, Bret Michaels, Lita Ford and Marianas Trench. The lineup for Titans of Rock 2020 has yet to be announced.

@jensenedw
Jensen.edwards@grandforksgazette.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C.-based painter, educator, art champion Gordon Smith dead at 100
Next story
VIDEO: Nickelback gears up for nostalgia tour

Just Posted

Clinton hires new Chief Administrative Officer

Wendy Rockafellow will join the village on Jan. 27

$10,000 for Gold Rush Trails marketing video and Billie Bouchie Day celebrations

‘We were very impressed by the calibre of both projects’

First Responders hockey match a great night on and off the ice

‘My face was still hurting from smiling and laughing so much’

Ashcroft closer to getting two Level 2 EV charging stations

Town will be part of a network of charging stations in central and northern B.C.

Campaign aims to end the stigma that still surrounds dementia

Ashcroft resident speaks out about taking care of someone with dementia

VIDEO: Lineups outside grocery stores in St. John’s as state of emergency continues

A snowstorm on Friday dropped a whopping 76 centimetres

Boy, 13, arrested after alleged assault involving girl at B.C. middle school

Boy alleged to have used ‘inappropriate levels of force’ to injure the girl

Protesters block entrance to Victoria government building to support Wet’suwet’en First Nation

A letter with four demands was delivered to the Ministry of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources

Hospital patient pleads guilty to dumbbell assault of nurse in Abbotsford

Neale Heath admits to assault causing bodily harm in attack last September

‘Epic sky palace’: B.C. businesses help create dream treehouse for boy recovering from cancer

‘It was kind of a bright shining beacon at the end of a horrible, dark tunnel’

VIDEO: Nickelback gears up for nostalgia tour

Canadian band joins Stone Temple Pilots for a summer tour that includes just one stop in Canada

B.C. teacher suspended for poking student in stomach, pulling another’s ponytail

Teacher also swore in classroom, used Facebook to contact students

Larry Walker Jr. and Sr. keeping expectations low for hall-of-fame induction

Walker needs 75 percent of votes in order to be inducted into Cooperstown

Gene Simmons to launch new Titans of Rock music festival in Grand Forks

The rock legend has partnered with Chuck Varabioff to run Titans of Rock in Grand Forks

Most Read