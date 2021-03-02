The first ever Optimist International Musical Happiness Competition is open to kids aged 11 to 18. (needpix.com)

The first ever Optimist International Musical Happiness Competition is open to kids aged 11 to 18. (needpix.com)

Scholarship money up for grabs in Optimist International’s musical happiness competition for youth

Competition in recognition of International Day of Happiness, open to kids 11 to 18

Youth who like to play music and sing will have the chance to win scholarship money all while boosting happiness for people this month.

The first ever Optimist International Musical Happiness Competition is open to kids aged 11 to 18. They can enter in either the vocal or musical category and the event is also in recognition of International Day of Happiness on March 20.

“Optimist Clubs provide many programs for youth, based on the needs in their individual communities. With the pandemic, we thought it was especially important to reach out with as an organization to share positive emotions with children and adults,” said Mark Weinsoff with Optimist International.

The topic for the musical and vocal competition is ‘Choose Happiness’ and the deadline to enter is March 15.

Performances must be original material or in the public domain (free of copyright and/or royalty free); submission cannot be longer than three minutes; all entries must be submitted no later than March 15 through YouTube using the hashtag #OptimistMusicalHappiness2021; also, email the YouTube link and entry form to programs@optimist.org with #OptimistMusicalHappiness2021 in the subject line.

Six prizes will be awarded: first place in each category will receive a $250 scholarship; second place in each category will receive a $150 scholarship; and third place in each category will receive a $100 scholarship.

The winners will be announced on International Day of Happiness via Zoom on March 20.

“As Optimist Club members, we choose optimism every day. We believe optimism, happiness – and now music – go hand-in-hand,” Weinsoff said.

Find the entry form online. For more info, go to optimist.org.

Most Read