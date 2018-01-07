Hollywood stars wore black to the Golden Globes in support of women who have been sexually harassed and abused. (Shailene Woodley/Twitter)

#TimesUp: Stars don all black on the Golden Globes red carpet

Hollywood came out in full force for the Golden Globes

Hollywood’s best and brightest took to the Golden Globes red carpet clad in all black on Sunday night.

The somber dress was in support of #TimesUp, a movement launched by Hollywood actresses following the #MeToo stories of sexual abuse and harassment that have haunter Hollywood since the New York Times broke a story on Harvey Weinstein’s alleged misdeeds.

According to the movement’s website, TimesUp is “a unified call for change from women in entertainment for women everywhere. From movie sets to farm fields to boardrooms alike, we envision nationwide leadership that reflects the world in which we live.”

