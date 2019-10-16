LIVE STORY: Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon candidates square off at forum

Join the Journal as we feature live coverage of the Oct. 16 forum at the Ashcroft HUB

Candidates seeking to be the Member of Parliament for Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon will take the stage this evening at the Ashcroft HUB in an All-Candidates’ forum hosted and sponsored by the HUB Online Network. The meeting is set to begin at 7 p.m., and the Journal will be providing live coverage of the forum here throughout the evening.

There are six candidates seeking to become the riding’s MP in the federal election on Oct. 21. They are Julius Nick Csaszar (People’s Party); John Kidder (Green Party); Michael Nenn (NDP); Jati Sidhu (Liberal); Brad Vis (Conservative); and Elaine Wismer (Marxist-Leninist Party).

Hit your browser’s refresh button, or check back on the story later, for updates of events as they happen.

While you wait, click on the Election tab on the Journal’s home page to read more about this year’s election, candidate profiles, and more.

6:50 pm: Tonight’s forum is being moderated by the HUB Online Network’s Dana Foster. Attendees have been asked to provide questions in advance by email or in written form at the event. The questions will be read out by Foster. If time allows, people at the forum will be able to ask questions verbally.

Questions can be directed at all candidates, or at a specific candidate.

Present are John Kidder (Green), Michael Nenn (NDP), Jati Sidhu (Liberal), and Brad Vis (Conservative).

7 pm: Sound checks are taking place. There are about 70 people from Ashcroft, Cache Creek, and TNRD Area “I” in the gym of the Ashcroft HUB.

7:10 pm: People’s Party candidate Nick Csaszar has sent his regrets. Marxist-Leninist candidate Elaine Wismer is also not present; she has not attended any All-Candidates’ forums in the riding.

7:12 pm: Foster introduces the candidates one by one. she says each candidate will giove a short intro before the questions.

First up is Brad Vis. “It’s good to be in Ashcroft. He promised to be here every month back in April and has done that. Has been told it’s hard for families here to get ahead and businesses are suffering. Gun owners are worried about eroded rights. People in the Canyon want the pipeline built to avoid catastrophe in Thompson. Seniors are struggleg to get services they need. My pledge is this if elected: I will fight more a more affordable future. I want to help Ashcroft and Cache Creek move ahead. We will appoint a rural minister to represent rural interests. Will open a mobile MP office to provide timely services from your MP. Most importantly, I want to draw on hundreds of conversations I’ve had and work on your behalf to be your representative in Ottawa.”

Michael Nenn is next. “I’ve learned about accountability and perserverance and blue-collar work. I’ve watched consecutive Liberal and Conservative governments work not for you but for the one per cent. It’s time for a change. We need to invest in Candaians, not corporations. We’ve supported the health care system, pensions, things that are slowly being eroded. We promise to bring in child care, pahrmacare, to protect pensions, not erode them. We need to take the hard-earned tax dollars you make and use them for you. We need to invest in this country. We’re in it for you.”