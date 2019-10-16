(from left) Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon candidates Julius Nick Csaszar (People’s Party); John Kidder (Green Party); Michael Nenn (NDP); Jati Sidhu (Liberal); and Brad Vis (Conservative) at an All-Candidates’ forum last week. Photo: Tyler Olsen

LIVE STORY: Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon candidates square off at forum

Join the Journal as we feature live coverage of the Oct. 16 forum at the Ashcroft HUB

Candidates seeking to be the Member of Parliament for Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon will take the stage this evening at the Ashcroft HUB in an All-Candidates’ forum hosted and sponsored by the HUB Online Network. The meeting is set to begin at 7 p.m., and the Journal will be providing live coverage of the forum here throughout the evening.

There are six candidates seeking to become the riding’s MP in the federal election on Oct. 21. They are Julius Nick Csaszar (People’s Party); John Kidder (Green Party); Michael Nenn (NDP); Jati Sidhu (Liberal); Brad Vis (Conservative); and Elaine Wismer (Marxist-Leninist Party).

Hit your browser’s refresh button, or check back on the story later, for updates of events as they happen.

While you wait, click on the Election tab on the Journal’s home page to read more about this year’s election, candidate profiles, and more.

6:50 pm: Tonight’s forum is being moderated by the HUB Online Network’s Dana Foster. Attendees have been asked to provide questions in advance by email or in written form at the event. The questions will be read out by Foster. If time allows, people at the forum will be able to ask questions verbally.

Questions can be directed at all candidates, or at a specific candidate.

Present are John Kidder (Green), Michael Nenn (NDP), Jati Sidhu (Liberal), and Brad Vis (Conservative).

7 pm: Sound checks are taking place. There are about 70 people from Ashcroft, Cache Creek, and TNRD Area “I” in the gym of the Ashcroft HUB.

7:10 pm: People’s Party candidate Nick Csaszar has sent his regrets. Marxist-Leninist candidate Elaine Wismer is also not present; she has not attended any All-Candidates’ forums in the riding.

7:12 pm: Foster introduces the candidates one by one. she says each candidate will giove a short intro before the questions.

First up is Brad Vis. “It’s good to be in Ashcroft. He promised to be here every month back in April and has done that. Has been told it’s hard for families here to get ahead and businesses are suffering. Gun owners are worried about eroded rights. People in the Canyon want the pipeline built to avoid catastrophe in Thompson. Seniors are struggleg to get services they need. My pledge is this if elected: I will fight more a more affordable future. I want to help Ashcroft and Cache Creek move ahead. We will appoint a rural minister to represent rural interests. Will open a mobile MP office to provide timely services from your MP. Most importantly, I want to draw on hundreds of conversations I’ve had and work on your behalf to be your representative in Ottawa.”

Michael Nenn is next. “I’ve learned about accountability and perserverance and blue-collar work. I’ve watched consecutive Liberal and Conservative governments work not for you but for the one per cent. It’s time for a change. We need to invest in Candaians, not corporations. We’ve supported the health care system, pensions, things that are slowly being eroded. We promise to bring in child care, pahrmacare, to protect pensions, not erode them. We need to take the hard-earned tax dollars you make and use them for you. We need to invest in this country. We’re in it for you.”

Previous story
Singh invokes Jack Layton’s legacy, Trudeau gets Barack Obama endorsement as Election Day nears

Just Posted

LIVE STORY: Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon candidates square off at forum

Join the Journal as we feature live coverage of the Oct. 16 forum at the Ashcroft HUB

“It’s much more personal, much more vicious. There’s a willingness to go low and be dirty.”

Federal Green Party leader Elizabeth May reflects on an election campaign like no other she’s known

Enjoy a hot meal and help support Sea Cadets on Oct. 17

Interior Savings staff will be serving up a by-donation meal at the Legion on Thursday

Historic 19th century Ashcroft church gets very modern addition

St. Alban’s Church, built in 1891, now boasts a solar array that will meet its electricity needs

Ashcroft maintains 5 Blooms–Bronze rating in Communities in Bloom competition

Village receives special recognition for colourful street banners

VIDEO: U.S. officials refute British couple’s ‘accidental’ border-crossing claim

Authorities say couple was arrested after illegal entry from B.C., with $16,000 and marijuana

Woman, 24, faces life-altering injuries after being dragged 4 blocks by vehicle in Vancouver

A gofundme account says the woman will have to undergo multiple complex surgeries

Fatal overdoses down by 33% in B.C., but carfentanil deaths continue to spike

Carfentanil, an illicit drug more powerful than fentanyl, causing more deaths than ever

VIDEO: Bear enjoying ‘Thanksgiving apple feast’ stops traffic in Maple Ridge

Maple Ridge Bears group rallies to save animal

First case of ‘probable’ vaping-related illness in B.C. ‘not surprising’: UBC prof

Health officials warn this could be the first of many

A year after pot legalization in Canada, it’s a slow roll

It’s one year into Canada’s experiment in legal marijuana, and hundreds of legal pot shops have opened

ELECTION 2019: Climate strikes push environment to top of mind for federal leaders

Black Press Media presents a three-part series on three big election issues

ICBC willing to loosen grip on driver claim data, David Eby says

Private insurers say claims record monopoly keeps them out

B.C. principal suspended for failing to help student who reported inappropriate touching

Principal didn’t remove student from the teacher’s class nor call the parents within a reasonable time

Most Read