Meet the candidates: Brad Vis (Conservative)

1) What is your background, and why are you running?

I’m 35 years old, was born and raised in Abbotsford, and I’m a father and husband. My professional background includes public relations, policy, and business development. I come from a blue-collar family and have done almost every job under the sun, including roofing, landscaping, building maintenance, and years in restaurants to pay for my university education. I have a masters degree in Canadian politics, specializing in how Ottawa works.

I’m running to bring accountability back to the residents of Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon. I’m running to ensure your taxpayer dollars are used wisely, and used for the well-being of our communities. The Liberal government is bankrupting future generations, and it needs to stop.

I’m running to bring common sense and respect for constituents back to our riding.

I’m going to bring energy, enthusiasm, and real representation to Ashcroft and Cache Creek and will be present for regularly scheduled visits, as I have committed to publicly and repeatedly.

Over the past year I’ve worked hard to earn your trust, and have immensely enjoyed my town hall meetings and door-knocking in Ashcroft and Cache Creek.

2) What do you see as the top three issues facing the riding?

a) People are struggling to get ahead. Life is becoming too unaffordable. I believe in, and the Conservative Party platform focuses on, this fact: that you should keep more of your hard-earned money in your pocket. That’s why our platform is focused on reducing taxes for you.

b) Getting the pipeline built. It is unacceptable for oil rail cars to run through Ashcroft and Lytton alongside the Thompson River. The environmental consequences of a train derailment would be catastrophic for our entire Thompson and Fraser River ecosystems.

c) Getting effective representation from your Member of Parliament.

3) How will you balance dealing with the different needs and challenges of large Fraser Valley communities and small rural ones in a very large riding?

I’ve committed publicly and repeatedly to the following:

a) I will run a mobile MP Services Office for those communities without a permanent office. I will ensure regularly scheduled visits to communities in the Fraser Canyon, which will all be advertised well in advance to provide ample notice to each community.

b) I will hold regular town hall meetings in all regions of the riding so I can be accessible, transparent, and held accountable to the voters who pay my salary.



