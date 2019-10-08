Conservative Party candidate Brad Vis.

Meet the candidates: Brad Vis (Conservative)

Conservative candidate says affordability, effective representation, and a pipeline are crucial

1) What is your background, and why are you running?

I’m 35 years old, was born and raised in Abbotsford, and I’m a father and husband. My professional background includes public relations, policy, and business development. I come from a blue-collar family and have done almost every job under the sun, including roofing, landscaping, building maintenance, and years in restaurants to pay for my university education. I have a masters degree in Canadian politics, specializing in how Ottawa works.

I’m running to bring accountability back to the residents of Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon. I’m running to ensure your taxpayer dollars are used wisely, and used for the well-being of our communities. The Liberal government is bankrupting future generations, and it needs to stop.

I’m running to bring common sense and respect for constituents back to our riding.

I’m going to bring energy, enthusiasm, and real representation to Ashcroft and Cache Creek and will be present for regularly scheduled visits, as I have committed to publicly and repeatedly.

Over the past year I’ve worked hard to earn your trust, and have immensely enjoyed my town hall meetings and door-knocking in Ashcroft and Cache Creek.

2) What do you see as the top three issues facing the riding?

a) People are struggling to get ahead. Life is becoming too unaffordable. I believe in, and the Conservative Party platform focuses on, this fact: that you should keep more of your hard-earned money in your pocket. That’s why our platform is focused on reducing taxes for you.

b) Getting the pipeline built. It is unacceptable for oil rail cars to run through Ashcroft and Lytton alongside the Thompson River. The environmental consequences of a train derailment would be catastrophic for our entire Thompson and Fraser River ecosystems.

c) Getting effective representation from your Member of Parliament.

3) How will you balance dealing with the different needs and challenges of large Fraser Valley communities and small rural ones in a very large riding?

I’ve committed publicly and repeatedly to the following:

a) I will run a mobile MP Services Office for those communities without a permanent office. I will ensure regularly scheduled visits to communities in the Fraser Canyon, which will all be advertised well in advance to provide ample notice to each community.

b) I will hold regular town hall meetings in all regions of the riding so I can be accessible, transparent, and held accountable to the voters who pay my salary.


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Singh’s stance on Bill 21 called out by anti-hate group

Just Posted

New mosaic celebrates, honours Ashcroft’s Japanese-Canadians

‘Kan Jo’ mosaic one of three pieces unveiled that commemorate the Japanese experience in Ashcroft

Honour Ranch near Ashcroft now open to help support uniformed personnel

‘We’re going to save lots of lives right here. I just know we will.’

New CAO brings experience and enthusiasm to Ashcroft, addresses employment history

‘It’s a tricky job and everybody has their knives out…’

Interior Health holding public meeting in Ashcroft

Members of the public will have opportunity to ask questions about health care in the area

Learn more about anthropologist James Teit of Spences Bridge

Presentation at Ashcroft Library celebrates Teit’s groundbreaking works

Conservation officers searching for owners of aggressive dogs behind Victoria deer attack

Deer euthanized after dog attack on Bear Mountain on Friday

Vancouver Island father who killed daughters to make first court appearance since conviction

Andrew Berry to appear by video to set a sentencing date

Man arrested for allegedly dealing drugs near group of toddlers at SkyTrain station

Drugs found by officers believed to be a mix of methamphetamine, heroin and fentanyl

B.C. premier confident Surrey MLA can ‘clear the air’ in RCMP investigation

Jinny Sims said Monday she is not prepared to venture a guess on the nature of the investigation

Alleged $20K typo at centre of condo sale lawsuit between B.C. couple, notary

Semi-retired couple has countered lawsuit about overpayment with allegations of negligence

Man, 19, arrested after gun reported at SFU’s Burnaby campus

RCMP say the man was wearing a ball cap with the RCMP logo on it

Okanagan Green Party candidate apologizes for Facebook post peddling 9/11 conspiracy

It’s not the first time Robert Mallalieu’s views have got himself into trouble

B.C. university instructor charged with assault, uttering threats, unlawful confinement

Julio Viskovich, 38, is facing the six charges, each stemming from an alleged incident in Kamloops

B.C. man’s truck found six years after he went missing

Police say there’s nothing suspicious about the case and foul play isn’t suspected

Most Read