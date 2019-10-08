Meet the candidates: Michael Nenn (NDP)

1) What is your background, and why are you running?

Twenty-five years of building telecommunications towers across Western Canada and Brazil, to project-managing major telecommunication projects, instilled common sense, teamwork, and a strong work ethic to get the job done. My passion for my wife, three children, and community demand I fight tooth and nail to serve all of you, not foreign corporations.

The Conservatives promise more money for corporate tax havens, cutting services for Canadians. The Liberals’ broken promises and giving billions to fossil fuel companies does nothing to address affordability and climate change. Pharmacare, affordable quality childcare, protecting workers, and transitioning to clean energy are NDP commitments to benefit all Canadians. The Conservatives and Liberals are running for their corporate friends. I’m in this for you.

2) What do you see as the top three issues facing the riding?

Affordability, health care, and climate change. Past governments have let big polluters off the hook with billions in profits while leaving families to struggle. The NDP will cut tax loopholes that favour the super-wealthy, create 500 000 new affordable units of housing, and 300,000 new quality jobs to transition to a clean economy. By investing in Canadians and not multi-national corporations, we can bring hope and dignity to our communities, eliminating those root causes that have destroyed so many lives as with the opioid crisis. It’s time to begin the healing and create communities that are healthy and vibrant. The NDP are in this for you.

3) How will you balance dealing with the different needs and challenges of large Fraser Valley communities and small rural ones in a very large riding?

It’s ensuring that every single person/community has the same access and opportunities to voice their concerns and needs. Unlike previous federal governments favouring corporate lobbyists, the NDP understand that good government must be committed to the true drivers of our economy: working families and sustainable communities. I intend to work with all governments, citizens, and—importantly—First Nations to understand and support the needs required to build strong independent communities. With First Nations we will replace mere consultation with a standard of free, prior, and informed consent supporting self-governance and self-determination.

The NDP are committed to protecting jobs that are essential for families by ensuring local mills are modernized, competitive, and supporting value-added products and access to larger markets. Reforestation and silviculture, as well as ensuring resources are protected through increases in emergency preparedness. Investing in a robust and clean public transportation inclusive of rural communities, so you have reliable and safe transportation. Investing in communities through health care and education; this is how we create a strong Canada.



