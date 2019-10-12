No holiday for campaigning leaders on Thanksgiving weekend, but pace slows

There is a little over a week to go before election day, and advanced polls are now open

Federal party leaders are taking the Saturday of the holiday weekend a little easier after a frenetic Friday that followed the final debate of the election campaign, focusing events in areas of the country that could hold the key to their electoral success.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer is making a morning announcement in Burnaby, possibly the most heavily campaigned-on place in the country since the election call in September.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is scheduled to be in Mississauga, on Toronto’s western edge, where he too is hoping to rally party faithful around the seat-rich Greater Toronto Area.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is firing up volunteers and doing some “mainstreeting” in swing ridings in and around Toronto.

The New Democrats are fighting hard in seats that could go their way if votes split among several candidates, hoping to capitalize on the positive attention Singh’s had since his debate appearances.

But it was Elizabeth May of the Greens who kicked off the day of campaigning in the Maritimes by promising to reverse changes to disability pensions, which have been controversial among veterans, as part of a broader review of how the government takes care of former soldiers.

She made the announcement just outside Charlottetown, home to the headquarters for Veterans Affairs Canada, and was scheduled to stop in at a campaign-office opening in Cape Breton before an evening rally in Halifax.

There is a little over a week to go before election day, and advanced polls are open for electors that want to lock in their ballot ahead of the Oct. 21 vote.

