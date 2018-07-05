Okanagan hosts 4H clubs from across B.C.

The Okanagan Stock Show has 4H youth from across the province in Armstrong taking part in events, and some fun and games such as tug-o-war and bubble soccer. (Submitted Photo)

Hundreds of youth and animals from across B.C. have converged in the Okanagan this week.

BC 4H is hosting their Okanagan Stock Show this week at the Armstrong IPE fairgrounds.

This week-long 4H event has been an annual event in the community since it began in 1983. This year’s Stock Show has 100 4H youth from around the Okanagan, Lower Mainland and Island, with 12 4H beef, horse and dog clubs involved.

The 4H motto is “Learn to Do by Doing” and as such the members, ranging in age from nine to 18 are solely responsible for the welfare of their animals with no help from the parents.

They are to develop a schedule of feeding, watering, cleaning their animals stalls. When not doing these chores they participate in horse riding lessons, attending ground school which teaches them all different topics related to animal husbandry, illnesses and agriculture. As well they learn to judge and show off their animals.

The 4H program and the Okanagan Stock Show teaches life long skills to our youth. Public speaking, taking care of each other, their animals and their community.

“Our communities benefit from supporting this program by helping to build a strong work ethic in these members,” said Cari Mcluskey, one of the organizers.

Clubs taking part this year are:

– Double L (Kamloops)

– Vernon Young Riders

– Shifting Saddles (Salmon Arm)

– Valley Lopers (Kelowna)

– Rodeo Rednecks (Barrier)

– Kelowna Hoofbeats

– Armstrong Beef

– North Okanagan Beef (Salmon Arm)

– Todd Mountain Beef (Kamloops)

– Horsefly Beef

– Chiliwack Beef

– Saanich Beef (Vancouver Island)

Opening Ceremonies for the show kicked off Wednesday followed by an epic bubble soccer match for the youth.

The week will wrap up with a horse show on Friday, followed by a pancake breakfast and beef sale on Saturday morning.

“Everyone is welcome and encouraged to come out and support the local youth,” said Mcluskey, adding that local B.C. youth 4H members have gone on to become Ambassadors to represent B.C. and Canada in Youth and Agriculture across Canada and abroad.

