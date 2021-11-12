Rolls Royce Ghost

Rolls Royce Ghost unveiled

The absolute pinnacle of automobiles

  • Nov. 12, 2021 9:32 a.m.
  • Life

Words by Joe Leary Photography by Alfonso Arnold

The air of distinction that embodies the Rolls-Royce brand is simply unmatched in the automotive world. And to take the wheel of the new Rolls-Royce Ghost is to embark on an unparalleled driving experience.

This became apparent last July when Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Vancouver hosted the official unveiling of the new Ghost in Vancouver.

Ghost is the most technologically advanced and the most successful Rolls-Royce model thus far in the company’s storied 116-year history.

“Rolls-Royce is the absolute pinnacle of automobiles,” says Aly Jiwani, vice president of regional operations at OpenRoad Auto Group.

Purchasing this vehicle is not merely like buying a car—these are unique pieces, he adds: “They are commissioned. When our customers purchase one of these vehicles they get it exactly as they want it. It’s a piece of art, for sure.”

The new Ghost reflects the Rolls-Royce catchphrase “post-opulence” in its design philosophy. This means all the latest technology features are included, but they are presented in a more subtle and less opulent way— a nod to a pandemic-inspired “post-opulent” era.

The Ghost is an all-wheel-drive and all-wheel-steering masterpiece. It is equipped with a 6.75-litre, twin-turbo V12 engine, offering the driver 563 hp. Ghost glides effortlessly with the world’s first Planar Suspension system that significantly increases its seamless agility.

“I was in awe and stunned when I first set eyes on the new Ghost,” Jiwani says of this latest rendition.“The car just speaks for itself—and is so beautiful.”

For the magnificent new Ghost, the collective of design, engineering and craftsmanship all come together in perfect harmony. The team sets new standards in customer-centricity as it looks to the future and the next generation of clients.

It’s a truly unique automobile: “There is no base model,” adds Jiwani.

“Our pinnacle is our Phantom; that’s our flagship. But everything from [models] Cullinan, Ghost, Dawn and Wraith—they are all top-of-the-line cars and all unique. All five Rolls-Royce models are spectacular.”

Poet John Keats once prophesied, “A thing of beauty is a joy forever.”

Rolls-Royce serves as testament to that statement.

Story courtesy of Boulevard Magazine, a Black Press Media publication

