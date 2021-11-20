Clinton Creek Estates welcoming residents

After more than a decade of work, the doors are open at new seniors’ residence

Residents at Clinton Creek Estates finish up their lunch in the brand new dining room. (Melissa Smalley photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

After more than a decade of work, the doors are open and suites filling up at Clinton’s new seniors’ residence.

Clinton Creek Estates, a non-profit, low-income complex, began welcoming residents at the beginning of November.

For Judy Hampton, chair of the Clinton and District Assisted Living Society who has worked tirelessly to bring the vision of the supportive-living residence to life, reaching the finish line is almost unbelievable.

“It really hasn’t hit me yet, but it feels awesome,” Hampton said.

The building is comprised of 20 self-contained units spanning two identical wings. Each 656 sq. ft unit has a large bedroom, living room and kitchenette with a small fridge and freezer, microwave and induction plate, as well as private access to the outdoor sidewalk that borders the property.

The accessible washrooms also have easy-entry showers and all the shelving in the spacious closest are adjustable.

At the heart of the building is a large, open-concept dining room where residents can visit over meals, with a 70-inch TV and fireplace. Large double-doors at the back of the dining room open to a bright patio and BBQ area.

Hampton said every design and construction detail was meticulously thought out, with an emphasis on natural light, bright, modern decor and high-quality building materials that will be built to last.

The walls of the residence are adorned with the works of local artists, adding a splash of character at every turn.

“The art will be in here for a few months and then we might rotate it out, and some of it’s for sale,” Hampton explained.

For the residents who call Clinton Creek Estates home, the facility means an opportunity to stay in their community and receive the support needed as some tasks become too much to do independently.

While the kitchenettes in each unit allow for residents to do some light cooking, two meals a day – lunch and dinner – are served in the dining room, while coffee, tea and goodies are available throughout the day.

An on-site chef prepares the meals in the large, industrial kitchen adjacent to the dining room, with an emphasis on health and nutrition for the residents.

READ MORE: Clinton’s Blue Wranglers stage benefit concert for Lytton

General manager Shellie Park is in the process of organizing mail pickup, so that residents will have their mail available to them in secure boxes on site.

Staff will clean the suites once per week – a service that includes washing bedding and towels – and residents have access to on-site washers and dryers for the rest of their laundry needs.

There’s a dedicated ‘scooter garage’ for residents who use the mobility vehicles when out and about, and all of the hallways and corridors are lined with safety rails along the length of the wall.

Hampton said so far the response from residents has been very positive, and many would-be residents who visit the estate for a tour are quick to jump at the chance to move into one of the suites once they have seen the finished product.

“The residents that have moved in so far, they’re so happy and so much more relaxed,” Hampton said, noting that they are “getting close” to having all 20 units occupied.

While it was a long road to opening the doors to Clinton Creek Estates – with no shortage of red tape and ups and downs along the way – Hampton said the mountains of work were all worth it in the end.

“A place like this is so needed everywhere, but especially in rural areas,” she said. “To have a building of this size in a little town like Clinton, it’s pretty amazing.”



melissa.smalley@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Clinton

Residents at Clinton Creek Estates finish up their lunch in the brand new dining room. (Melissa Smalley photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

A bright lounge area in the West Fraser wing of the Clinton Creek Estates. (Melissa Smalley photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Each unit at Clinton Creek Estates has its own kitchenette. (Melissa Smalley photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

The large industrial kitchen where a professional chef prepares lunch, dinner and baked goods daily. (Melissa Smalley photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Clinton Creek Estates is open and welcoming residents. (Melissa Smalley photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Clinton Creek Estates is open and welcoming residents. (Melissa Smalley photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Clinton Creek Estates is open and welcoming residents. (Melissa Smalley photo - 100 Mile Free Press)