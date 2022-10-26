Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon MP Brad Vis has been appointed Shadow Minister for Small Business Recovery and Growth. (Photo credit: Submitted)

Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon MP Brad Vis has been appointed Shadow Minister for Small Business Recovery and Growth. (Photo credit: Submitted)

Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon MP appointed to Shadow Cabinet for third time

Conservative leader appoints Brad Vis Shadow Minister for Small Business Recovery and Growth

Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) leader Pierre Poilievre has appointed local MP Brad Vis (Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon) the CPC Shadow Minister for Small Business Recovery and Growth.

“I am honoured to be re-appointed to the Conservative Shadow Cabinet and look forward to continuing to serve his Majesty’s Loyal Opposition under the leadership of the Hon. Pierre Poilievre,” Vis said in a statement issued on Oct. 12.

“There remains much to be done in supporting our small businesses by addressing the inflation crisis, labour shortages and ongoing supply chain issues. I am eager to advance this work in the House of Commons and hold the federal government to account.”

Vis was first elected in 2019, and re-elected during the 2021 federal election. Under former Conservative leader Erin O’Toole, Vis was appointed Shadow Minister for Pacific Economic Development last year. He has also served as Shadow Minister for Housing.

As Pacific Economic Development Shadow Minister, Vis helped secure $5.4 billion for B.C. in disaster relief funding and $77 million toward rebuilding Lytton, which was almost completely destroyed by wildfire last summer.


