Teen with rare skin condition dies, mother calls son ‘fearless warrior’

An Ottawa-area teen with a rare and painful skin condition who worked determinedly to raise awareness about the disease has died, his mother said Friday, calling her son a “fearless warrior.”

Jonathan Pitre’s mother, Tina Boileau, said in a Facebook post that her son pushed to increase people’s understanding of epidermolysis bullosa, or EB.

“Jonny’s story has been made very public over the last few years as he invited you into his life and his daily struggles as he tirelessly fought to raise awareness for this horrific disease,” Boileau wrote. “I am proud to say you did it Jonny boy!”

There is no cure for EB, a rare genetic disorder that causes skin to blister and fall off, sometimes even with the slightest touch. An estimated 3,500 to 5,000 Canadians are born with EB.

Boileau said her family is thankful for the support they have received, but is requesting privacy as they grieve.

Pitre reportedly died Wednesday in a hospital in Minnesota, where he had been receiving treatment for the disease.

DEBRA Canada, an organization that supports families dealing with EB, called Pitre their “beloved ambassador.”

“Jonathan fought long and hard, and was extraordinary at raising awareness for all those affected by EB,” the organization, whose president is Boileau, said in an email Friday.

Meanwhile, tributes poured in for the teen.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called Pitre “a hero in every sense of the word.”

“(He was) a courageous and determined fighter who persisted in the face of every challenge, and who inspired so many,” Trudeau said on Twitter.

Jonathan Pitre was a hero in every sense of the word – a courageous and determined fighter who persisted in the face of every challenge, and who inspired so many. My deepest condolences to his mother Tina, friends and family today. https://t.co/JqqljEyJYz — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) April 6, 2018

The Ottawa Senators said on Twitter that the team is mourning the loss of a “special friend.”

Pitre, a fan of the NHL team, reportedly became close with the Senators when he began sharing his story and spreading awareness about EB.

“He taught us what courage and resilience really is, all the while displaying his trademark enthusiasm and smile,” the Senators said. “We’ll all miss you, Jonathan.”

Mark Borowiecki and Zack Smith look back at the memories they shared with their friend Jonathan Pitre and the inspiration he brought to the Sens. pic.twitter.com/vXMZlWp86F — Ottawa Senators 🦋 (@Senators) April 6, 2018

Meanwhile, the mayor of Russell, Ont., about 40 kilometres southeast of Ottawa, said the community ”has lost a incredible young man.”

“Jonathan, your courage, your strength of will and your love of life will always be remembered,” Pierre Leroux said in a tweet.

The Canadian Press