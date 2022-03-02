FILE - An unidentified COVID-19 patient is attached to life-support systems in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

FILE - An unidentified COVID-19 patient is attached to life-support systems in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

10 new deaths as B.C. sees lowest number of COVID patients in ICU since start of 2022

442 new cases were reported Tuesday, March 2

B.C.’s trend of declining COVID-19 hospitalizations continued Wednesday (March 2) as the number of people in ICU hit its lowest level since 2022 began.

The province reported 517 people in hospital with COVID-19, 73 of whom are in ICU, down from 523 and 83 yesterday. Those numbers reflect everyone in hospital who is COVID positive and does not mean that each of them is hospitalized because of the virus.

In the past 24 hours, 10 new deaths have been reported. Four people died in Vancouver Coastal Health, two in Fraser Health, two in Interior Health and two in Northern Health. Since the pandemic began, 2,883 British Columbians have died of COVID-19.

B.C. reported 442 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday with 111 in Fraser Health, 105 in Interior Health, 98 in Island Health, 69 in Vancouver Coastal Health and 59 in Northern Health.

Access to testing remains limited across the province, so case counts are not representative of the full scope of COVID-19 infections in B.C. Rapid antigen tests are becoming more widely available, however positive rapid test results must be self-reported to the BCCDC to be counted in official statistics.

There have been five new health-care facility outbreaks at Mission Memorial Hospital (Fraser Health), Gillis House (Interior Health), Berwick House Gordon Head, The Heights at Mt. View and Greenwoods (Island Health).

At a news conference on March 1, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said B.C.’s COVID-19 situation is rapidly improving and she signalled the province could move to ease restrictions further by spring break which starts March 14.

READ MORE: B.C.’s COVID hospitalizations continue to decline, no new deaths reported

READ MORE: B.C. looks to potentially ease COVID measures by Spring Break

@SchislerCole
cole.schisler@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Previous story
B.C.’s carbon tax going up April 1, adding to record gasoline prices

Just Posted

Since their fire hall burnt down in the Elephant Hill wildfire in 2017, the Loon Lake Volunteer Fire Department has been operating out of a two-bay garage on the site of the former hall. Work on a new hall is to start in spring 2022. (Photo credit: Submitted)
Construction on new Loon Lake fire hall to start this spring

Income tax graphic, Monopoly game, no date, stock image
Community income tax volunteers are back to help with returns

The preliminary data from the 2021 Census of Canada indicates that Clinton’s population dropped by 73 since the last Census in 2016; a figure Clinton’s mayor disagrees with.
Clinton mayor questions Census figures that show population drop

Clinton village office, 2014. Photo credit: Journal files
All Clinton residences and businesses will have to install water backflow devices