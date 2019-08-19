15-year-old boy drowns after midnight jump into Okanagan Lake

The RCMP and BC Coroners Service are investigating the drowning.

Emergency responders rushed to Gellatly Bay in the early morning hours of Aug. 17, trying to save a boy who jumped into the water and did not re-surface.

Shortly before 1 a.m. crews were called to the bay, located in West Kelowna, they were told the youth had jumped from the ferry wharf recreational structure into the lake and then could not be found. According to the Kelowna RCMP, crews located the boy and pulled him from the water onto the wharf. Emergency crews immediately began CPR and the boy was then rushed to hospital by the Advanced Life Support crew of BC Emergency Health Services.

Read More: Salmon Arm senior robbed of credit cards in Walmart parking lot

Read More: Shuswap tow truck operator sees high number of collisions this summer

“Despite the best efforts of everyone involved, the 15-year-old boy could not be resuscitated and passed away in hospital,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, spokesman for the Kelowna Regional RCMP Detachment.

“RCMP victim services are providing support to the witnesses and the victim’s family. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the boy’s loved ones during this difficult time.”

The B.C. Coroners Service is also probing the boy’s death.

Read More: UPDATE: Arrest made after pedestrian hit on busy Kelowna road

Read More: Retrieved body from Okanagan Lake identified as missing kayaker

@SalmonArm
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Leaked UK memos warn of food, drug shortages in Brexit chaos
Next story
Rosemount diced chicken recalled due to possible Listeria contamination

Just Posted

Firefighters battling two blazes on Highway 1 south of Ashcroft

Highway has reopened to single-lane, alternating traffic led by a pilot car so expect delays

Fires on Highway 1, CN mainline keep Ashcroft firefighters busy

Two vehicle fires and a rail fire sparked within an 11-day span

Reports on seniors’ needs, downtown show way forward for Cache Creek

‘I hope they won’t gather dust’ says Cache Creek mayor

Counselling support available for those impacted by wildfires

New, confidential, free service in region designed for families or individuals

Local News Briefs: Come out and rock

Join Rawkn’ Art Camp participants as they show off their accomplishments, and stay for a concert

VIDEO: Canadian zoos’ captive breeding programs help preserve endangered species

Programs considered last-ditch effort to prevent local extinctions of turtles, butterflies and more

Unseasonable snow forces campers out of northeastern B.C. provincial park

Storm brought as much as 35 centimetres of snow to the Fort Nelson, Muncho Lake Park-Stone Mountain Park

Customers angry as Telus email remains down, temporary fix not working

Telus.net has been down since Aug. 15

B.C. log export rules killing us, northwest harvester says

NorthPac Forestry says Skeena Sawmills has plenty of timber

Vancouver man arrested after pregnant woman’s SUV stolen, then crashed

Police are recommending charges against a 22-year-old Vancouver man

Environment groups warned saying climate change is real could be seen as partisan

Talk of climate change could be viewed as advocating against Maxime Bernier, the leader of the People’s Party of Canada

Search crews find 4-year-old boy who went missing near Mackenzie

George went missing early Saturday afternoon

‘Very bad idea’: Wildlife centre asks drivers to stop feeding bear on Vancouver Island

Centre warns that a fed bear could become a dead bear

Duelling protests hit Vancouver’s streets as Hong Kong, China tensions continue

Hundreds of people came out to protest

Most Read