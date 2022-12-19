Two people are unharmed after their two-storey home, on Riverview Drive, caught on fire last Sunday (Dec. 18) morning. (Hope Fire Department/Facebook)

Two people are unharmed after their two-storey home, on Riverview Drive, caught on fire last Sunday (Dec. 18) morning. (Hope Fire Department/Facebook)

2 people unharmed after their home on Riverview Drive catches on fire last Sunday

No injuries reported as Hope Fire Department continue to investigate the cause of the fire

Two people are unharmed after their two-storey home, on Riverview Drive, caught on fire last Sunday (Dec. 18) morning.

The Hope Fire Department posted on Facebook that they responded to reports of flames near the rear of the house and through the roof. The house has extensive damage and firefighters are still investigating what caused the fire.

There are no reports of injuries.

Updates to follow.

READ MORE: No injuries following Seabird Island house fire

@KemoneMoodley
kemone.moodley@hopestandard.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CommunityfireHope

Previous story
Weave human rights into B.C.’s Mental Health Act, urges report
Next story
B.C. naturopath banned from selling fecal transplants to ‘treat autism’

Just Posted

Ashcroft Hospital and Health site, (Journal files)
Ashcroft Urgent and Primary Care Centre closed on Dec. 18

A Healing and Hope service will take place at St. Alban’s Anglican Church, Ashcroft at 2 p.m. on Dec. 21, and all are welcome. (Photo credit: <em>Journal</em> files)
Healing and Hope service at St. Alban’s Church, Ashcroft on Dec. 21

Max William captured a pictured of his thermometer at Chilanko Forks, in the Chilcotin Dec. 19 at 4 a.m. (Max William photo)
Temperatures plunge in Chilcotin, -47C at Puntzi Mountain

The repairs included creating new, temporary, bridges for southbound traffic at the Bottletop and Jessica bridge sites, and for northbound traffic at the Juliet bridge site. (B.C. Ministry of Transportation photo)
Momentous moment as Coquihalla Highway reopens 4 lanes after flood repairs to bridges