Former Vancouver Whitecaps and Canada U-20 women’s soccer coach Bob Birarda arrives at provincial court for a sentencing hearing, in North Vancouver, B.C., on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. Birarda, 55, pleaded guilty in February to three counts of sexual assault and one count of sexual touching for offences involving four different people between 1988 and 2008. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Former Vancouver Whitecaps and Canada U-20 women’s soccer coach Bob Birarda arrives at provincial court for a sentencing hearing, in North Vancouver, B.C., on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. Birarda, 55, pleaded guilty in February to three counts of sexual assault and one count of sexual touching for offences involving four different people between 1988 and 2008. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

2-year sentence for former B.C. soccer coach Bob Birarda on sex charges

16 months to be spent in jail, 8 months in community

A provincial court judge in North Vancouver has handed a two-year sentence to Bob Birarda, a former Vancouver Whitecaps and Canada Soccer coach, for sex offences involving four female athletes.

Judge Deanne Gaffar says Birarda “immeasurably harmed” and violated the sexual integrity of four “youthful” soccer players, three of whom were under 18 years old at the time of the offences.

Gaffar says Birarda will spend nearly 16 months of the sentence in jail, while the remaining eight months will be served in the community under conditions that had yet to be imposed.

That will be followed by three years’ probation.

Gaffar says Birarda was in a position of trust with each of the victims, who feared that rejecting his interest in them would harm their soccer careers.

Birarda, who is 55, pleaded guilty in February to three counts of sexual assault and one count of sexual touching involving the teens.

The Canadian Press

READ ALSO: Ex-Vancouver Whitecaps women’s coach Birarda pleads guilty to 4 sex charges

READ ALSO: ‘I am so sorry’: Former Vancouver Whitecaps coach apologizes for sex offences

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Crimesexual assaultsoccerVancouver

Previous story
Trudeau says Canadians ‘have to intervene’ somehow in Haiti, convenes incident group
Next story
PHOTOS: A sea of red serge as thousands of officers honour B.C. RCMP Const. Shaelyn Yang

Just Posted

Darla Smith, then 11 years old, receives her first COVID-19 vaccination in 2021 in Vernon. Child vaccine rates in Interior Health are among the lowest in B.C. Photo: Jennifer Smith
After one year of child COVID-19 vaccines, most kids in Interior Health remain unprotected

An artist’s rendering of the new Teck Emergency Department at Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops. (Photo credit: Royal Inland Hospital Foundation)
Construction starts on new Teck Emergency Department at RIH

The newly elected Williams Lake city council was sworn in Tuesday, Nov. 1. Members are Michael Moses, left, Sheila Boehm, Jazmyn Lyons, Mayor Surinderpal Rathor, Joan Flaspohler, Angie Delainey and Scott Nelson. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
VIDEO: Drums, bagpipes play in new Williams Lake mayor, council in culturally rich ceremony

Photographer Gary Winslow will be at the Cache Creek Halloween Kids’ Costume Party on Oct. 31 to take free pictures of all the attendees. (Photo credit: Gary Winslow)
Spooktacular Halloween fun this weekend from Lytton to Clinton