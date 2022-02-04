Coquihalla Summit. (DriveBC)

Coquihalla Summit. (DriveBC)

20 cm of snow expected to fall on Coquihalla

Road maintenance crews are prepping the highway for Friday’s snowfall

Drivers travelling the Coquihalla are warned that 20 cm of snow is forecast for Friday.

Environment Canada is forecasting between 5 and 10 cm of snow this afternoon and another 10 cm overnight near the summit.

Road maintenance contractors YRB Nicola took to social media to let drivers know their crews will be out in preparation for Friday’s snowfall.

For Saturday, snow will turn to flurries as temperatures start to warm to above 0 C.

READ MORE: ‘She wanted to do so many things’: Vernon family grieving woman murdered in England

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Coquihalla HighwaySnow

Previous story
‘She wanted to do so many things’: Vernon family grieving woman murdered in England
Next story
Man who shot Hells Angel in Langley granted supervised release

Just Posted

Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo MP Frank Caputo. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
MP Caputo looking forward to new Conservative leadership

Coquihalla Summit. (DriveBC)
20 cm of snow expected to fall on Coquihalla

Members of the Ashcroft and District Rodeo association present a cheque for $5,000 to the Ash-Creek TV Society, Jan. 23, 2021. (from l) Terry Philpott (RA vice-president), Ash-Creek TV Society president Heidi Roy, RA president Al Midgley, and RA member Heather Philpott. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Rodeo Association rides to the rescue of local radio station

(from l) Rotary Club of Ashcroft/Cache Creek members members Barb Hood, David Dubois, Theresa Takacs, Cami Lindseth, and Ron Hood. The club is now seeking nominations for its 2021 Citizens of the Year. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Rotary Club seeking nominations for its Citizens of the Year