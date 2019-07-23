RCMP are trying to determine if the deaths of Chynna Noelle Deese, left, and Lucas Robertson Fowler, centre, are connected to an unidentified missing body. right, found near the truck of two missing teens in B.C.’s north. (RCMP/Black Press Media)

3 dead, 2 missing in northern B.C: Here’s what we know so far

Lucas Fowler, 23, and his girlfriend, Chynna Deese, were shot and killed on July 14 or 15

Over the course of a week, three people have shown up dead in B.C.’s north and two are still missing.

As of Tuesday morning, all remain unsolved.

Northern communities have expressed worry and fear about what is happening in their neck of the woods but so far, RCMP have provided few answers.

Here’s what we know:

1. Young couple killed in northern B.C.

Lucas Fowler, 23, and his girlfriend, Chynna Deese, were shot and killed approximately 50 kilometres south of Liard Hot Springs. Their bodies were found around 7 a.m. on July 15. Witnesses say they last saw Fowler on the night of July 14, talking to a man who police are now looking for.

At a press conference Monday, RCMP stressed the man is not a suspect, but they want to talk to him.

Police have not revealed a motive for the shooting and have not ruled out a random act of violence or a targeted shooting.

VIDEO: Young couple found dead in northern B.C. had been shot, police say

Police released footage of the last time Fowler and Deese were seen on camera footage at a gas station in Fort Nelson on July 13, between 7:30 p.m. and 7:45 p.m.

2. Dead man’s body found near burned truck belong to two missing B.C. teens

Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, were declared missing Sunday, after their burned truck and camper were found 2o kilometres south of Dease Lake on Friday.

Dease Lake RCMP are looking for two Port Alberni youth associated with a red and grey Dodge camper truck that was found on fire 50 kilometres south of Dease Lake on July 19, 2019. Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky are missing. (RCMP)

Police say the body of an unidentified man was found in a highway pullout a few kilometres away that same day. The man is not either of the teens and is described as a heavy-set man, Caucasian and between the ages of 50 to 60 years old.

Despite prior denials, RCMP are now saying he could be linked to the killings of Fowler and Deese.

VIDEO: Man found dead near Alberni teens’ truck could be linked to a double homicide

3. Multiple deaths, missing persons – how many suspects?

As of Tuesday morning, RCMP have not identified any suspects in either of the two investigations. However, speaking at a press conference Monday, police spokespeople did not rule out that the dead man found near the missing teens’ truck could be linked to the deaths of Fowler and Deese.

Fowler and Deese were found about 500 kilometres, or seven hours of driving, away from the body of the unidentified dead man.

RCMP did confirm to Black Press Media that they do not believe that either northern B.C. investigation is linked to the disappearance of Ryan Provencher and Richard Scurr. The two men went missing from Surrey and their Jeep was found in Logan Lake on July 17.

READ MORE: Police ask for help locating missing men who were last seen in South Surrey

Spokesperson Janelle Shoihet did say that “numerous sources” had sent in information relating to Derek Whisenand, a fugitive on the run from Texas who is suspected to be in Manitoba, and is the subject of a Canada-wide manhunt. Shoihet said she “didn’t get a sense whether or not he is being looked at in relation to the investigations in northern B.C.”

