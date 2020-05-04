President of the Treasury Board Jean-Yves Duclos joins fellow ministers and Government of Canada officials as they hold a news conference to provide an update on COVID-19 on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, April 30, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

7.3M Canadians have received CERB, as wage subsidy pays salaries for another 1.7M: feds

At least 96,000 businesses have applied for the wage subsidy

Federal officials said more than nine million Canadians have received either the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) or the wage subsidy as of Sunday (May 3).

The announcement was made by Treasury Board president Jean-Yves Duclos on Monday during a press conference by federal minister and health officials.

Duclos said 7.3 million Canadians have received the CERB benefit while 1.7 million workers have received money from the wage subsidy after 96,000 businesses applied.

Applications for the CERB opened April 6, although coronavirus-related EI claims made in March were converted into the emergency response benefits. Wage subsidy applications opened on April 27.

Duclos said 518,000 small businesses have been approved for interest-free loans of up to $40,000 through the Canada Emergency Business Account.

READ MORE: More than 10,000 businesses apply for wage subsidy on opening morning: Trudeau

READ MORE: As 500K+ apply for emergency benefit, Trudeau says aid coming for Canadians left behind

More to come.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CanadaCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Provinces must give emotional support to returning students: education advocates
Next story
‘Murder Hornets,’ with sting that can kill, land in Washington State

Just Posted

2017 Elephant Hill wildfire most likely caused by smoking materials

Investigation did not identify who started the fire

Under mounting pressure, Henry says reopening B.C. will happen ‘safely, slowly, methodically’

Horgan government expected to introduce plan to reopen B.C. in the next few days

Wanted California man who allegedly illegally crossed the border arrested in Ashcroft

Efforts remain underway to return the man to the United States

A painting of Ashcroft’s Chinatown is right where it needs to be

The new work depicts, and is hung on the wall of, the historic Wing Wo Lung building

Longtime Cache Creek mayor receives BC Community Achievement Award

John Ranta one of 25 recipients of this year’s award, gievn to recognize dedication to community

B.C. records 170 ‘excess deaths’ so far during COVID-19 pandemic

Dr. Bonnie Henry calls this week ‘the end of our beginning’

Officials say B.C. could eventually double interactions without causing new COVID-19 surge

Interactions could grow from 30 per cent to 60 per cent of normal

At least three years until ‘cataclysmic’ virus fallout recedes: Air Canada

Since mid-March, the country’s largest airline has slashed its flight schedule by more than 90 per cent

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

Good Samaritans help three people survive tragic ATV accident at Chilliwack-area lake

Two young children died, but if not for Joy Pringle and Hannah Reinholt, it could have been worse.

Kearl Lake workers from B.C. reminded to self-isolate due to COVID-19

15 laboratory-confirmed worker cases in B.C., 12 of which in Interior Health

B.C. records three new COVID-19 deaths in longterm care over past 48 hours

Total test positive cases now at 2,224

‘Murder Hornets,’ with sting that can kill, land in Washington State

The hornet was sighted for the first time in the U.S. last December

7.3M Canadians have received CERB, as wage subsidy pays salaries for another 1.7M: feds

At least 96,000 businesses have applied for the wage subsidy

Most Read