96 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

There are 96 new cases of COVID-19 in the Interior Health (IH) region as of Tuesday (April 27).

This brings the total number of cases in the region since the pandemic began to 10,760. There are 40 individuals hospitalized due to the virus, with 18 in intensive care.

Provincial health officials announced 799 new cases of the virus on Tuesday. Throughout B.C., there are 500 people in the hospital with 164 of them in critical care.

Officials announced no new deaths for the last 24 hours.

IH provided an update on current outbreaks:

Cottonwoods Care Centre long-term care in Kelowna has 29 cases: 26 residents and three staff, with two deaths connected to the outbreak.

Orchard Haven long-term care in Keremeos has two cases: one resident and one staff.

Sandalwood Retirement Resort independent living in Kelowna has 25 cases: 24 residents and one staff, with one death connected to the outbreak.

Health Minister Adrian Dix said B.C.’s vaccination program has reached more than 36 per cent of eligible adults with at least the first dose, with another 80,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine arriving in clinics and 82,900 doses of the Moderna vaccine scheduled to arrive by the end of the week.

