From the Ashcroft <em>Journal</em>, May 27, 1971. The original cutline reads ‘Dusty Anderson and Joyce Woodburn were the aggregate winners at Cache Creek School Sports Day last Friday. Congratulations to the both of you.’ (Photo credit: <em>Journal</em> archives)

A journey back through 125 years of the Journal archives

What was making news, including a Victoria Day celebration in 1896 and a new Clinton bank in 1946

125 YEARS AGO: MAY 30, 1896

QUEEN’S BIRTHDAY: The Queen’s Birthday celebration at Ashcroft was held Saturday last. There was a large attendance, mainly from the surrounding country, and a very pleasant celebration, notwithstanding some smart showers of rain took place. [There were] races and athletic sports. Over $150 was paid out in prizes. In the evening a dance took place in the town hall where the light fantastic was blithely tripped till midnight.

100 YEARS AGO: MAY 27, 1921

LOCAL NEWS: During a quarrel over some water rights on the Upper Hat Creek, Messrs Parke and Reeves, farmers and neighbours in that section, came to blows. The final round is being fought out in the local court house.

RAIL VERSUS ROAD: One of these fine days the railways on this and the other side of the Atlantic are going to wake up and find a very serious competitor in the automobile. From the middle of the last century, until the motor made its appearance about a couple of decades ago, the road was almost neglected and complete reliance for every mode of transportation was placed upon railways… Before two more decades have passed away who shall say that the railways will not be the auxiliary of the roads? There is substantial prospect that railway monopoly is not an indefinite condition.

75 YEARS AGO: MAY 25, 1946

BANK OF MONTREAL OPENS BRANCH AT CLINTON: A branch of the Bank of Montreal has been opened at Clinton beginning the 8th of this month in the premises formerly occupied by Frank Engeman as a general store. At present the bank will be open and the manager of the Ashcroft branch H.V. Littler and an assistant will be in charge, going up from here on opening days. There should be good business for a bank in Clinton since that pioneer town on the Cariboo road appears to be at the beginning of a new prosperity.

50 YEARS AGO: MAY 27, 1971

ASHCROFT STREETS NEED REPAIR: The Village of Ashcroft streets are badly in need of repair. Pot holes are evident everywhere. We understand prices for paving are being sought according to an article published over a month ago. But in the meantime a little blacktop in the potholes would be a great improvement.

ROCKHOUNDS VISIT CACHE CREEK: The Rock Clubs of the Lower Mainland enjoyed beautiful weather for their annual visit to our area during the holiday week-end. Forays were conducted into Upper Hat Creek for petrified wood, Scotty Creek for amethyst crystals and Savona for green opal. On Sunday evening the Cache Creek Community Hall was filled to capacity for their banquet. Gifts of hand crafted jewellery by the members were presented to those in charge of kitchen duties and to the waitresses. A pancake breakfast was enjoyed on Monday morning prior to disbursement.

OOPSIE: An article about Cariboo College taking over adult education services in the area mentioned some of the “curses [sic] and programs which will eventually be offered”.


