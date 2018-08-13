A look at B.C. wildfire smoke from space

NASA provides a timelapse of smoke covering B.C. from space

Sifting through the haze from street level is already a daunting task for many B.C. residents as about 420 wildfires burn in the province, but what does this smoke look like from space?

NASA provides a worldview of global satellite imagery that shows events currently taking place across the globe, from tropical storms to forest fires.

Users can create a timeline anywhere on the map and watch world events occur over a period of days, months or even years.

The air quality across B.C. has been impacted from the wildfires, from very high risk in the Central Okanagan to moderate risk in Comox on Vancouver Island.

The worldview earth data provided by NASA shows smoke moving across B.C. In the video below you can see the impact of smoke from space from Aug. 4 to Aug. 10.

Click the link and see how hazards and disasters are affecting your area, from air quality to ash plumes.

The smoke covering the southern half of B.C. is anticipated to stick around until mid-week, according to Environment Canada.

However, Environment Canada warns that during a wildfire, smoke conditions can change quickly over short distances and can vary considerably hour-by-hour.

People with pre-existing health conditions, the elderly, infants, children and sensitive individuals are more likely to experience health effects from smoke exposure.

