Photo taken by the Scharfenberg Clan on May 2 evening. (Facebook)

Aerial view of flooding devastation in Cache Creek

‘Scharfenberg Clan’ shot drone footage of the village on May 3

Residents of Cache Creek are taking to social media to share photos and videos of their village’s flooding devastation.

Cache Creek was placed under a local state of emergency on May 2 and as of May 3, there were 11 properties on alert and 14 on evacuation order due to the flooding.

At least one home has been lost, although a property assessment has yet to be completed, and the village’s fire hall has what emergency information coordinator Mary Coomber called, “ a river running through it.”

Yet, residents continue to band together and help one another to salvage private residences. The village is also working to protect critical infrastructure, such as water mains and hydro, from the flood.

One family, the Scharfenberg Clan, took it upon themselves to take an aerial view of the flooding devastation and share it on social media so others would know what the current situation is that the small community of fewer than 1,000 residents is dealing with.

More to come.

READ MORE: 1 home lost, fire hall underwater as Cache Creek floods

READ MORE: Highway 97 closed at Cache Creek due to flooding

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Floods 2021BC FloodBreaking NewsCache Creekemergency declaration

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. MLA calls for provincewide ban on drug use in parks, playgrounds
Next story
1 home lost, fire hall underwater as Cache Creek floods

Just Posted

Photo taken by the Scharfenberg Clan on May 2 evening. (Facebook)
Aerial view of flooding devastation in Cache Creek

The fire hall in Cache Creek is under water due to flooding, as seen in this image taken May 2. Highway 97 was closed Tuesday evening and Wednesday (May 2 and 3) as a result of the flooding. (Sheila Olson photo)
1 home lost, fire hall underwater as Cache Creek floods

Water from Cache Creek flows between two rows of Hesco barriers after overwhelming the culvert at Quartz Road on the morning of May 2. (Photo credit: Cache Creek Volunteer Fire Department)
5 properties under evacuation order as Cache Creek flooding continues

Members of the Cache Creek Fire Department worked into the night to try and keep floodwaters at bay. (Photo credit: Cache Creek Volunteer Fire Department)
Highway 97 closed at Cache Creek due to flooding