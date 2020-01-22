Air Canada, WestJet remove Boeing 737 Max from operating schedule until June

Air Canada had earlier opted to push back the return of the aircraft until March 31

Air Canada has removed the Boeing 737 Max from its operating schedule until June 30 following the manufacturer’s latest guidance about regulatory approval for the plane to fly again.

It says the decision is based on operational considerations and is meant to provide customers with certainty around planning and booking travel.

Air Canada has a fleet of 24 Boeing 737 Max aircraft, which it and other global carriers grounded last March following two fatal crashes of the aircraft.

Boeing advised customers and suppliers Tuesday that it estimates that the plane will remain grounded until mid-year.

Air Canada had earlier opted to push back the return of the aircraft until March 31.

READ MORE: Canadian airlines to feel pinch of Boeing 737 Max 8 production halt

WestJet announced Tuesday that it will remove the plane from its schedule until June 24.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Harry and Meghan should cover their own security costs: NDP heritage critic

Just Posted

Episode of ‘Twilight Zone’ TV series to film in Ashcroft

Production has already started on the episode, to be called ‘A Small Town’

Cache Creek council looks at ‘on demand’ bus service in Village

Council also supported a resolution about rezoning land at Boston Flats for a mobile home park

Extras wanted for TV production filming in and around Ashcroft

Filming set to begin on Jan. 31 and continue through the next week

Family Literacy week is coming, with lots of free fun events

Plus a concert, a free grant writing workshop, an armchair traveller event, and more

MLA working to see revitalization of Fraser Canyon highway

Jackie Tegart discusses highway improvements, forestry, rural funding

Anti-pipeline protests in support of Wet’suwet’en continue at B.C. government buildings

‘We are unarmed, they have guns,’ protesters chanted on Wednesday morning

Harry and Meghan should cover their own security costs: NDP heritage critic

The prince, Meghan Markle and their eight-month-old son Archie are reportedly staying at a mansion near Victoria

Theo the 800-pound pig trimmed down and still looking for love on Vancouver Island

“He’s doing really well, lost quite a few pounds and can run now.”

Horgan unveils B.C. cabinet shuffle changes

Premier John Horgan has made three major changes to his cabinet

Dog reunited with Tofino owner, months after being taken from beach

Shannon Boothman ‘ecstatic’ at pet’s return after a tip leads to social media search

B.C.’s first ride-hailing app to launch in Tofino, Whistler in February

The Whistle! app will be available in Tofino on Feb.1 and in Whistler Feb. 6.

Councillor resigns in Revelstoke after colleagues approved 67% raise

Council approved a 134 per cent raise for the mayor of Revelstoke

Rolled-over dairy truck in Abbotsford lost 40,000 litres of milk

Truck removed Sunday, Jan. 19, with specialized equipment to upright vehicle

Boy, 13, arrested after alleged assault involving girl at B.C. middle school

Boy alleged to have used ‘inappropriate levels of force’ to injure the girl

Most Read