Krista Paulen’s 2006 Honda Pilot after her tire flew off on Highway 1 near Canmore Alberta. (Photo - Rick Bigland)

Alberta family believes tug nuts were purposely loosened in Summerland after tire flies off

The incident allegedly occurred on July 23 in near Canmore Alberta

An Alberta nurse and her three children narrowly escaped injury after the front tire of the woman’s SUV flew off while traveling from Summerland to Alberta.

On Thursday, July 23 at around 5:30 p.m., Krista Paulsen was driving her 2006 Honda Pilot with her three children when the front wheel of her car came off on Highway 1 in the Rocky Mountains of Canmore Alberta, according to Paulsen’s father, Rick Bigland.

According to Bigland, Paulsen left Summerland and headed home towards Canmore at 9:30 a.m. on July 23 after a three-week stay with her parents.

Fortunately, Paulsen was able to maintain control of her car and get it off the road. However, the car sustained damage to the hub and rim and tire continued some distance down the highway after coming off the car.

According to Bigland, it was apparent from looking at the car that all five lug nuts had come off the wheel. He said the car had not had any wheel work done for several months prior to the incident and that the car had been parked almost solely in Summerland for the duration of Paulsen’s holiday, occasionally going to the local beach in Summerland.

READ MORE: Former Kelowna football player drowns in Shuswap Lake

Paulsen had also not stopped anywhere on the trip except for gas, according to Bigland. All three other wheels’ lug nuts were tight and secure, which is why Bigland thinks all five lug nuts on the tire of her Honda were intentionally loosened sometime during her stay in Summerland.

“It was apparent from looking at the car that all five lug nuts had come off the wheel,” said Bigland.

“The car had not had any wheel work done for several months prior to this. The car had been parked almost solely in Summerland for the duration of her holiday, occasionally going to the local beach in Summerland. It had not stopped anywhere on the trip except for gas. All three other wheels lug nuts were tight and secure. The only conclusion is that someone had loosened the lug nuts on the car while it was parked at the residence on Hespeler Road in Summerland or at the beach in Summerland.”

The vehicle had Alberta plates, although it is not sure if this is a factor in the incident.

Bigland said the Summerland RCMP are looking into the matter, but Mounties declined to comment publicly. The Summerland Review has reached out to Krista Paulsen for more information.

READ MORE: Family friends to shave heads and raise $30,000 for one-year-old with Type 1 Spinal Muscular Atrophy

sign

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Admiral lashes out at ‘hateful’ comments as Navy looks to drop ‘seaman’

Just Posted

New 60-unit mobile home park planned for Boston Flats property

New site located to the west of former park that was destroyed by fire in 2017

ATV crash claims life of Cariboo man out checking fences in Big Lake area

Police were called at 1:43 a.m. Friday, July 24 after family finds crash scene

Village of Clinton looks forward to welcoming its new CAO

Murray Daly takes over the position as of Aug. 17

Wildfire sparked near Bonaparte River north of Cache Creek

Two fires were detected in the Kamloops Fire Centre on Wednesday

Desert Daze Festival virtual concert features old and new faces

Ten acts were filmed at 10 Spences Bridge locations to celebrate 10 years of the festival

B.C. CDC issues COVID-19 exposure warning for four flights at Vancouver airport

Passengers are asked to monitor for symptoms for 14 days

Alberta family believes tug nuts were purposely loosened in Summerland after tire flies off

The incident allegedly occurred on July 23 in near Canmore Alberta

‘Absolutely incredible’: Alberta man born legally blind finally gets driver’s licence

Mike Schickerowski signed up for experimental surgery in California to correct his vision in 2018

Man charged with murder after woman found dead in northern B.C.

John Wendell Keyler, 35, was arrested without incident in Fort St. John

Hundreds rally to help Vancouver woman find ‘Mamabear’ with recording of mother’s voice

Ryan Reynolds offers up $5,000 reward for missing bear

Environment Canada warns first heat of the season coming to southern B.C.

Environment Canada is warning residents to take measures to avoid overheating

Federal judge rejects legal challenges to Washington governor’s emergency orders to curb spread of COVID-19

Legal challenge contended that ongoing restrictions for businesses, workers and residents weren’t legally justified

Girl, 10, bitten on leg by bear on Lower Mainland trail

BC Conservation Officers are looking for the bear and the park remains closed to the public

VIDEO: Oakleaf the moose, 8, euthanized at Greater Vancouver Zoo

A concerned visitor published photos of the ‘emaciated’ animal to social media on Monday

Most Read