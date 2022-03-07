Alberta Premier Jason Kenney points to people in the chamber before the speech from the throne is delivered in Edmonton on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Alberta to reduce gas tax, offering $150 rebate on electricity bills

Price at the pump expected to drop by 13 cents per litre across the province

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says the province is taking action on high energy prices by reducing its tax on gasoline.

He says the price at the pump will drop by 13 cents per litre on April 1 for both gasoline and diesel.

Also starting April 1, the government will deliver a $150 rebate on electricity bills.

Kenney says Albertans need real relief from increasing costs.

Alberta drivers are facing onerous gas prices due to global demand and the war in Ukraine — stations are selling fuel at $1.50 a litre or higher.

Kenney had initially declined to offer gas pump relief when asked by reporters about it last week.

He said it didn’t make any sense given that the federal government was set to hike the carbon tax at gas pumps by three cents a litre on April 1. But he said he would do it if the federal government pulled back on its planned hike.

“We’ve decided to go ahead anyway because Albertans simply need the relief,” Kenney said Monday.

The Opposition NDP had called on the United Conservative government to act on high gasoline prices as well as swiftly rising utility bills.

—The Canadian Press

energy sectoroil and gas

Previous story
1 person dead in weekend rockslide near Golden
Next story
Middle-age man facing murder charge after woman, 80, found dead in B.C. home

Just Posted

The Psalm 23 Transition Society graduation ceremony in July 2020 took place in the Society’s thrift store building, one of the structures singled out by the TNRD as having been constructed without permits. (Psalm 23 Transition Society - submitted photo).
Psalm 23 told to clean up ‘infractions’ on property

Since their fire hall burnt down in the Elephant Hill wildfire in 2017, the Loon Lake Volunteer Fire Department has been operating out of a two-bay garage on the site of the former hall. Work on a new hall is to start in spring 2022. (Photo credit: Submitted)
Construction on new Loon Lake fire hall to start this spring

Income tax graphic, Monopoly game, no date, stock image
Community income tax volunteers are back to help with returns

The preliminary data from the 2021 Census of Canada indicates that Clinton’s population dropped by 73 since the last Census in 2016; a figure Clinton’s mayor disagrees with.
Clinton mayor questions Census figures that show population drop