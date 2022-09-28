All-candidates’ forums coming up in several local communities

Voters in Ashcroft, Cache Creek, Clinton, and Lytton will be able to hear from, and ask questions of, candidates in the upcoming municipal elections at a number of all-candidates’ forums taking place over the next few days.

Ashcroft: Valley TV is hosting an all-candidates’ forum for the five candidates (Jonah Anstett, Jessica Clement, Nadine Davenport, Joris Ekering, and Doreen Lambert) vying for one of four councillor seats in Ashcroft.

The event will be held at the Ashcroft Community Hall from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 3 (doors open at 5:30 p.m.), and will be broadcast on the Valley Community TV social media channels and website (www.valleytv.ca). Members of the public can ask questions in-person or online during the event.

Cache Creek: Valley TV will also be hosting an all-candidates’ forum in Cache Creek, on Tuesday, Oct. 4 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Cache Creek Community Hall (doors open at 5:30 p.m.). The event will also be broadcast on the Valley Community TV social media channels and website (see above).

Four people — Wendy Coomber, Annette Pittman, John Ranta, and Santo Talarico — are running for mayor, while six candidates — Kelly Debert, Jim Douglas, David Dubois, Karla Hein, Sue Peters, and Carmen Ranta — are vying for one of the four councillor seats.

Clinton: Andy May is organizing an all-candidates’ forum for municipal candidates and for the two people running for the position of electoral area director in TNRD Area “E” at the Clinton Memorial Hall on Tuesday, Oct. 4 starting at 6 p.m. The forum will be for in-person attendance only, and will not be broadcast. Residents will have an opportunity to ask questions during the open portion of the event.

Christine Rivett, Roland Stanke, and Susan Swan are all running for mayor, while eight candidates — Sandi Burrage, Sherri Forget, Nicholas Kosovic, Ted Pappas, David Park, Pauline Piller, Darrell Schapansky, and Bernice Weihs-Anderson — are seeking one of the four councillor seats.

Jim Smith and Sally Watson are both running for the position of electoral area director in TNRD Area “E”.

Lytton: The Lytton Chamber of Commerce is hosting an all-candidates’ forum via Zoom which is open to all to attend virtually, although only those registered to vote within the Village of Lytton will be able to ask questions.

The forum will be taking place on Thursday, Sept. 29 starting at 6 p.m. The link to attend the meeting is https://bit.ly/3BOGRca; the meeting ID is 822 2694 6181, and the passcode is 698987.

Three candidates — Edith Loring-Kuhanga, Willie Nelson, and Denise O’Connor — are running for mayor, while Jessoa Lightfoot, Nonie McCann, Melissa Michell, Ken Pite, and Jennifer Thoss are each seeking one of the four councillor seats.



