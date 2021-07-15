Animal Food Bank looks to help pets of B.C. fire evacuees

With more than 1,000 wildfires burning across the province and several evacuation orders continuing to be issued, residents and their pets are looking for a safe place to stay until it’s safe to go home.

After a deadly wildfire swept through Lytton, the BC SPCA rescued 41 animals from 27 different properties in one day. Many more animals are in distress or away from their guardians as blazes continue to ravish the province. This is why an Animal Food Bank set up a GoFundMe to raise funds for pets affected by the fires.

More than $8,000 of the $10,000 has been raised so far.

The Animal Food Bank is a volunteer-based organization working in B.C. that provides pet food, supplies and vet care to pets of low-income and homeless individuals. It also is currently providing support to pets of evacuees.

In the first five days of wildfire season, more than 3,500 pounds of food was distributed to shelters assisting pets in need. Leashes, collars, toys and cat litter were also donated.

Nicole Wilks is the founder of the Animal Food Bank and says she has been told to brace for an aggressive wildfire season.

“We are a grassroots organization that provides on-the-ground help,” explained Wilks. “We networked with and help many sister organizations, including the BC SPCA, as we just sent them 1,000 pounds of food to Kamloops, as well as ALERT and other partner rescues who are assisting in servicing evacuees.”

The organization doesn’t only donate food it also assists in helping injured animals, as the group can pay vet fees for evacuees.

“The last thing someone should have to worry about when evacuating with their pet, is how to feed or care for the pet,” said Wilks.

Visit animalfoodbank.org for more information.

