Unvaccinated people are 34 times more likely to be in hospital if they contract COVID-19 than the fully vaccinated, according to B.C. data released Aug. 31. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)

Unvaccinated people are 34 times more likely to be in hospital if they contract COVID-19 than the fully vaccinated, according to B.C. data released Aug. 31. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)

Another 655 COVID-19 cases in B.C. Tuesday, two more deaths

Active outbreaks in health care system now up to 19

B.C. public health teams reported another 655 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, as more than 80 per cent of infections continue to be found in people not fully vaccinated.

The health ministry reported two additional deaths in the 24 hours up to Aug. 31, both on Vancouver Island, and one new health care facility outbreak at Kamloops Seniors Village, for a total of 19 active outbreaks in the province’s hospitals and care homes.

The latest case count is down from new nfections reported on Friday, where there were 867, and Saturday, when 769 new cases were reported. There are currently 187 people in hospital with coronavirus-related conditions, up from 176 on Monday, and 103 in intensive care, up from 91 in the past 24 hours.

RELATED: B.C. now in COVID-19 ‘pandemic of the unvaccinated’

RELATED: B.C.’s drop-in vaccination clinics continue in September

New and active cases by health region are:

• 186 new cases in Fraser Health, 1,418 active

• 99 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health, 1,026 active

• 242 new cases in Interior Health, 2,495 active

• 60 new cases in Northern Health, 479 active

• 68 new cases in Island Health, 620 active

New cases in the past week (Aug. 23-29) – Total 4,698

• Not vaccinated: 3,285 (69.9%)

• Partially vaccinated: 485 (10.3%)

• Fully vaccinated: 928 (19.8%)

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Previous story
Hate seeing people fidget? You might just have misokinesia: UBC study
Next story
B.C. expecting to see COVID cases rise in September – even with latest restrictions

Just Posted

The Tremont Creek wildfire near Ashcroft shortly after it was reported on July 12. For the first time since then, there are no evacuation alerts associated with the fire. (Photo credit: Tyler Fitzpatrick)
All evacuation alerts rescinded for Tremont Creek and Sparks Lake wildfires

Joseph Zabotel went missing fromm his residence on Highway 99 between Cache Creek and Lillooet on Aug. 29. (Photo credit: RCMP)
Public’s help wanted in locating missing man between Cache Creek and Lillooet

Ashcroft hospital emergency closed sign, 2016. Photo credit: Barbara Roden
Overnight closures at Ashcroft Emergency Department for third consecutive weekend

Residents drive past fire crews as they return to Logan Lake on Aug. 19, a week after the community was evacuated because of the Tremont Creek wildfire. (Photo credit: TNRD)
Two major wildfires in B.C.’s southern Interior now classified as ‘being held’