The mudslide that closed the highway yesterday. Drive BC photo.

Another mudslide causes Highway 97 to close 5 km north of Cache Creek

Alternate routes are through Highways 1, 5 and 24

As of 3:30, Highway 97 is closed in both directions five kilometres north of Cache Creek due to another mudslide.

According to Drive BC, alternative routes are available through Highways 1, 5 and 24.

An assessment is still underway.

