SFU professor Ramazan (Ramo) Gencay. (Facebook)

Arrests made in death of B.C. professor Ramazan Gencay in Colombia

Ramazan (Ramo) Gencay had been in the country for seminars

Arrests have been made in the case of a B.C. university professor found dead in Colombia.

Colombian authorities found the body of Ramazan (Ramo) Gencay outside Medellin in December.

He had been in the country for seminars, and his wife Carole Gencay said he was last seen at a salsa night club on Dec. 6.

Global Affairs Canada says arrests have been made in the death of a Canadian citizen in Colombia.

A department spokesperson says consular services are being provided to the family, and no further information can be disclosed.

The Canadian Press

