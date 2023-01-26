Tiff Macklem, Governor of the Bank of Canada, holds a press conference at the Bank of Canada in Ottawa on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. The Bank of Canada is taking a pause from raising interest rates to assess how the economy responds to higher borrowing costs, with one key indicator to watch being the labour market. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

As the Bank of Canada hits pause on hiking rates, all eyes are on the labour market

Labour groups have voiced concerns about the Bank of Canada’s rate hikes in recent months

As the Bank of Canada takes a pause from raising interest rates to assess the effects of higher borrowing costs on the economy, economists will be paying close attention to how the labour market is affected.

On Wednesday, the central bank raised its key interest rate for the eighth consecutive time and said it was taking a conditional pause, keeping the door open to further rate hikes if inflation isn’t tamed.

In its latest monetary policy report, the Bank of Canada said it expects the full effects of rate hikes on the labour market to play out over a longer period.

As businesses and consumers pull back on spending, economists expect unemployment to rise, though by how much is up for debate as the labour market has remained strong despite the central bank’s tightening cycle.

Labour groups have voiced concerns about the Bank of Canada’s rate hikes in recent months, with Unifor president Lana Payne previously accusing the central bank of waging war on the working class.

However, some economists are cautiously optimistic that employment may prove to be somewhat resilient to the slowdown, given that unemployment is currently near historical lows.

The Canadian Press

Bank of Canada

Previous story
10 period projects get funding across B.C. for those in need of menstruation products
Next story
Theft of dinosaur footprints in northeast B.C. lands Alberta man jail time, $15K fine

Just Posted

The Thompson-Nicola Regional Library has partnered with the BIG Little Science Centre in Kamloops to provide passes to the centre which can be checked out for free by all library patrons. (Photo credit: BIG Little Science Centre)
Local libraries now offer free passes for BIG Little Science Centre

Log trucks are unloaded in the Tolko log yard Wednesday, Jan. 25 in Williams Lake. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Environment Canada warns cold weather on the way for B.C.’s Interior

The Williams Lake Indoor Rodeo will be missed. (Williams Lake Tribune file photo)
Williams Lake Indoor Rodeo Association announces end of an era

A semi-trailer runs into difficulties on Highway 5A between Merritt and Kamloops in January 2023. (Photo credit: Facebook)
New technology will monitor commercial traffic on Highway 5A